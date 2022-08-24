Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
Johnson City Press
Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Single-vehicle fire breaks out on I-26 near Long Shoals Road, backing up traffic
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major backup happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28 on I-26 Westbound, at one point closing all lanes. A single-vehicle fire broke out near mile marker 37, which is Long Shoals Road. Video captured of the incident shows the entire front end of a small, hatch-back...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Resident starts petition to stop Highway 9 project
Father and daughter make their voices known about Hwy. 9 widening project. POLK COUNTY––At the county commission meeting held on August 15, discussions included the public’s opinion of a proposed project on Highway 9 to expand the lanes by up to 8 feet on each side of the road, which followed a prior meeting about the initial proposal.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens doors to the Greenville public for the first time
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nestled along the Reedy River at 44 East Camperdown Way, Greenville'sGrand Bohemian Lodge opened its doors to the public for the first time Thursday afternoon. The lodge features fine dining, a roaring fireplace, spa, art gallery and nearly 200 guest rooms with easy access to the...
livingupstatesc.com
North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2
7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
WLOS.com
Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville."
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WLOS.com
Working Wheels
Working Wheels is a local nonprofit located in Asheville and serving adjacent WNC counties. We work with trusted partner organizations to help get working families the safe, reliable and affordable transportation they need by repairing donated cars and matching them with local working families in WNC. The need for donated cars is greater than ever, so we're reaching out to the community to ask for vehicle donations and to help spread the word. For more information, please visit https://workingwheelswnc.org/
WLOS.com
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
Comments / 0