ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio, NY
City
Rochester, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on Garson Avenue Friday evening. Police say they responded around 5:45 to the 700 block of Garson Ave for the reports of gunshots heard. While in route, officers received a call for a male shot at Cedarwood Terrace and Kingston Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Interstate Gun Task Force#News10nbc#Atf
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Dirt bike driver in critical condition after striking SUV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a dirt bike overnight Sunday at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they learned the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was heading westbound on Upper Falls Boulevard and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
YATES COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

TikTok Trend Linked To Stolen Cars In The Rochester Area

A TikTok trend that went viral made its way to the Rochester area and it’s not good. The viral trend shows how to break into cars, 6 vehicles were stolen in the town of Brighton. Kias and Hyundai’s were reported as being the easiest vehicles to break into.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
NEWARK, NY
iheart.com

Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement

If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting

Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy