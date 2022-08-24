Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
WHEC TV-10
Marshal: Suspect shot and killed by own gun during struggle with task force
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The U.S. Marshal’s Service says a man is dead after he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with members of the service’s task force at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Marshal Charles Salina said investigators with the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns are hard to try and visualize. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms — mostly illegal — are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted […]
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on Garson Avenue Friday evening. Police say they responded around 5:45 to the 700 block of Garson Ave for the reports of gunshots heard. While in route, officers received a call for a male shot at Cedarwood Terrace and Kingston Street.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
WHEC TV-10
14-year-old arrives at hospital after being shot on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Flint Street for a report of a man shooting at another man. While investigating, a male 14-year-old arrived at Strong Hospital, by a private car, with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The youth is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
iheart.com
Another Deadly Shooting In Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. Forty-one-year-old Rashadd Walker was gunned down at the corner of North and Durnan Streets. No one has been arrested. It is the city's 51st homicide this year.
WHEC TV-10
30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
Dirt bike driver in critical condition after striking SUV
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a dirt bike overnight Sunday at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they learned the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was heading westbound on Upper Falls Boulevard and […]
chronicle-express.com
Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'
YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
wdkx.com
TikTok Trend Linked To Stolen Cars In The Rochester Area
A TikTok trend that went viral made its way to the Rochester area and it’s not good. The viral trend shows how to break into cars, 6 vehicles were stolen in the town of Brighton. Kias and Hyundai’s were reported as being the easiest vehicles to break into.
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities
NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
iheart.com
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement
If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting
Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
