Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement

Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Backyard Brawl breakdown: Pitt's top 5 wins in the series vs. WVU

The football teams of Pitt and West Virginia started playing each other in 1895. The Mountaineers won the first three games by scores of 8-0, 6-0 and 6-5. They decided to keep playing, anyway. In 1904, after scoring a total of 29 points over six games, Pitt won 53-0, starting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more

The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 21 WVU women’s soccer top SFU on Sunday

Junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy led the offense with one goal and one assist to help the No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team notch a 3-0 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, on Sunday afternoon. WVU (2-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) took 29...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU volleyball takes two on day one

The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-0) began the season at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26, with a doubleheader. The squad opened the tournament with 3-2 victory over Loyola (1-1) and followed with a sweep of Duquesne (0-2) in its second match. During...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Zeps Fly By Tigers

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside slipped to 0-2 on the season following a 38-20 loss to Shenandoah Friday night at Fleming Field. The Zeps are now 2-0, they host 1-1 Waterford next week. The Tigers will look for their first win when they host 0-2 Buckeye Local.
SHADYSIDE, OH
voiceofmotown.com

Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins

An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
FAIRMONT, WV
WSAZ

Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
msn.com

West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat

A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em. Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'

Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Week 1 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA

