WBOY
Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Backyard Brawl breakdown: Pitt's top 5 wins in the series vs. WVU
The football teams of Pitt and West Virginia started playing each other in 1895. The Mountaineers won the first three games by scores of 8-0, 6-0 and 6-5. They decided to keep playing, anyway. In 1904, after scoring a total of 29 points over six games, Pitt won 53-0, starting...
WBOY
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
WBOY
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer top SFU on Sunday
Junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy led the offense with one goal and one assist to help the No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team notch a 3-0 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, on Sunday afternoon. WVU (2-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) took 29...
WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter
ESPN shows some love to the Mountaineers' opening week threads.
WBOY
WVU volleyball takes two on day one
The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-0) began the season at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26, with a doubleheader. The squad opened the tournament with 3-2 victory over Loyola (1-1) and followed with a sweep of Duquesne (0-2) in its second match. During...
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
Zeps Fly By Tigers
SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside slipped to 0-2 on the season following a 38-20 loss to Shenandoah Friday night at Fleming Field. The Zeps are now 2-0, they host 1-1 Waterford next week. The Tigers will look for their first win when they host 0-2 Buckeye Local.
voiceofmotown.com
Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins
An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
WSAZ
Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
SportsZone Highlights: Lewis County at Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (1-0) defeated Lewis County (0-1) by a final score of 42-6. Lewis County faces Braxton County next week while Fairmont Senior is set to take on Linsly.
SportsZone Highlights: Keyser at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Keyser (1-0) defeated Robert C. Byrd (0-1) by a final score of 35-21. Robert C. Byrd faces Oak Glen next week.
msn.com
West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat
A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em. Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his...
Daily Athenaeum
Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'
Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
