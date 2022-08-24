Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
CNET
Google Maps and Search Will Clearly Label Facilities Providing Abortion Care
Google Maps and Search will begin clearly labeling clinics and facilities that provide abortions, the company said in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday. The Mountain View, California, company said results will clearly say "Provides abortions" for clinics that do so, a response to a June letter by lawmakers led by Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. This designation extends to clinics that prescribe medication abortions but don't dispense pills to customers. Lawmakers called out Google earlier this year for directing people to "crisis pregnancy centers," which Planned Parenthood calls "fake clinics."
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
CNET
Facebook Parent Meta to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit tied to 2018's headline-grabbing Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to court papers filed Friday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and current COO Javier Olivan had been scheduled to provide testimony in the case sometime during the next month.
CNET
Get Proactive About Your Health With 20% Off Everlywell At-Home Food Testing Kits
Our bodies are important, which is why so many of us are hitting the gym, trying to eat better and taking stock of our overall wellness. But all it takes is a simple test to find out more about what your body wants you to be eating in the first place. Lots of people have lurking food sensitivities or even mild allergies, and getting tested for them is the quickest way to find out for sure.
Inside The Moderna Vs. Pfizer Lawsuit That Could Upend The COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that its rivals copied Moderna's groundbreaking mRNA technology in order to make their own COVID-19 vaccine.
CNET
Moderna Sues Pfizer Over mRNA Technology Used in COVID Vaccines
Moderna said Friday that it's suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that the companies copied its mRNA technology, the revolutionary vaccination method used in Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines. Between 2010 and 2016, Moderna said it filed patents that covered "foundational mRNA technology" that Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, copied...
Google to label clinics that provide abortions in effort to increase transparency
Google has updated its features to better assist those using its tools to seek abortion-specific care, according to a letter released by Sen. Mark Warner that the company sent to him and Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Thursday. The updates, which will make clear if an organization provides abortions, will apply...
