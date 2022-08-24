ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Search ongoing for homicide suspect in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide earlier Saturday evening. Bogalusa Police have identified 20-year-old Dae'Von Gay as the suspect in this case. Gay is wanted after a man was found shot to death near the intersection of...
BOGALUSA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tased#Bullying#Concussion#Bus Stop#Akili Academy#Children S Hospital#The Orleans School Board#Crescent City Schools
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?

After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say

Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy