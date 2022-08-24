Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23). The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing...
WDSU
Akili Academy parents hold rally after two school bus incidents
NEW ORLEANS — Parents of Akili Academy students say they are scared to send their kids to class. This comes after two major incidents on a school bus in the span of one week. One incident involved a 12-year-old student who waved a gun outside a school bus, and...
Teen girl shot dead in New Orleans
A violent weekend in New Orleans has seen a string of murders, shooting and carjackings and robberies. Saturday night a girl was shot and killed in Gentilly.
Search ongoing for homicide suspect in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. — Police in Bogalusa are searching for a man they said is responsible for a homicide earlier Saturday evening. Bogalusa Police have identified 20-year-old Dae'Von Gay as the suspect in this case. Gay is wanted after a man was found shot to death near the intersection of...
fox8live.com
Juvenile detained after gunfire wounds girl, damages cars and apartment in Destrehan
DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile was detained and officials said others were being sought after a girl was wounded and several vehicles and an apartment were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27). The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the...
uptownmessenger.com
Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
NOPD: Shooting outside Marigny bar, leaves man hospitalized
The subject ran away from the bar and headed east down Decatur Ave. toward Frenchmen Street says the NOPD.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
Man walks out of French Quarter bar, starts shooting
New Orleans police are investigating after an armed man opened fire early Saturday morning on the edge of the French Quarter. One victim was wounded.
Family of OJC inmate concerned about lack of communication
Halfway through August, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office used what they said were flash bangs in an operation with the Department of Corrections to end a protest by inmates for better living conditions.
NOLA.com
Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?
After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
“There’s nothing out here to protect these kids”: Louisiana mother speaks out after her kids were tased on school bus
"She was tased, and not only was she tased, I did not find out until I got to the school premises that my 9-year-old son was also tased," Tamika Calvin said from outside the New Orleans hospital where her kids were being examined.
wbrz.com
Police investigating after finding 17-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans late Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old girl was found shot to death in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to a shooting on Franklin Avenue near Filmore Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found the teen...
NOLA.com
Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say
Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest
The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Deputies who took him into custody.
Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied
A New Orleans mom is defending her child’s use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus. “She was begin bullied, so that’s why she pulled out a firearm,” the 12-year-old girl’s mom said in a social media post.
12-year-old arrested after video shows student waving gun outside of N.O. school bus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a gun incident involving a 12-year-old Akili Academy student. Videos posted on social media show two girls fighting on a bus after school on Friday. At some point, one of the girls gets off the bus at a bus stop and returns with what appears to be a gun in her hand.
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
Comments / 2