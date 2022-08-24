ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
LAURENS, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Converse, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson county and city admin on different pages about development

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Plans for developing the East-West Parkway in Anderson are up in the air as the city and county are working to get on the same page. The East-West Parkway connects the two busiest roads in Anderson. “Clemson Boulevard, almost 30,000 cars per day. Highway 81, almost 25,000 cars per day,” county council […]
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M

PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
PENDLETON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?

This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Crews called to fire in the Upstate

Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates. TOP STORIES FROM WYFF:. READ THE FULL STORY:Crews called to fire...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Voodoo Brewing opens in downtown Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN — It's been a steady transformation for downtown Fountain Inn over the past two decades. The town on the southern edge of Greenville County has built itself into a small-scale destination. Now the town's Main Street has a new attraction. On Aug. 27, Voodoo Brewing Co. officially...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace

Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
GREENVILLE, SC

