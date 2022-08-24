Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
FOX Carolina
Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
WYFF4.com
Proposed development in West Greenville moves forward leaving community split
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 250 apartment units could be coming to one upstate community. This is after Greenville city council passed the first reading of the proposed project earlier this week. On Monday, the council voted 4-3 to move project "Woven" forward. A mixed-use apartment building in West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves Annexation for Drayton Apartment Development Property
In a short meeting, Spartanuburg City Council recently gave final approval to an annexation property at 225 Milliken Street, home to a new 297-unit apartment development called “The Lively,” currently under construction. The annexation received approval on first reading at Council’s meeting on August 8. Located near...
FOX Carolina
What’s next for “Woven,” many still not on board with West Greenville proposal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Council is moving forward with plans for a big development- It’s called the “Woven” and it will be a mixed-use apartment building in West Greenville. Now questions about what will happen next with the project has both neighbors and businesses talking.
Anderson county and city admin on different pages about development
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Plans for developing the East-West Parkway in Anderson are up in the air as the city and county are working to get on the same page. The East-West Parkway connects the two busiest roads in Anderson. “Clemson Boulevard, almost 30,000 cars per day. Highway 81, almost 25,000 cars per day,” county council […]
FOX Carolina
‘I’d still be homeless again,’: Spartanburg Litter Hero program offers a way out of homelessness
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a special team of workers in Spartanburg keeping the streets free of litter. They’re called heroes you might have seen around. The Litter Hero program was started years ago in light of an increase in litter throughout the county and a growing need to help people experiencing homelessness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
greenvillejournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?
This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Crews called to fire in the Upstate
Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates. TOP STORIES FROM WYFF:. READ THE FULL STORY:Crews called to fire...
The Post and Courier
Voodoo Brewing opens in downtown Fountain Inn
FOUNTAIN INN — It's been a steady transformation for downtown Fountain Inn over the past two decades. The town on the southern edge of Greenville County has built itself into a small-scale destination. Now the town's Main Street has a new attraction. On Aug. 27, Voodoo Brewing Co. officially...
FOX Carolina
Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
The Post and Courier
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
Spartanburg Co. parks leaders work to increase security at Tyger River Park
Spartanburg County parks leaders said they're working to increase security at Tyger River Park.
FOX Carolina
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
Comments / 0