WHEC TV-10
Operation GO Youth Expo showcases student achievements
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Operation GO hosted a Youth Entrepreneurship Expo on Saturday to showcase its students’ work this summer. That organization is an after-school program that teaches about careers and trades that aren’t typically discussed in school. Its goal is to let students sample careers to see what they...
WHEC TV-10
Statewide rally held to urge leaders to address mental health crisis in children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of parents, children, and mental health advocates held a statewide rally on Sunday to urge leaders to address the mental health crisis affecting children. They are calling for increased support for children, youth, and families. Since the pandemic, critical mental health screenings and access to...
WHEC TV-10
Pandemic-era free school lunches end, ahead of coming academic year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When kids head back to school, families will be hit with a bill they may have forgotten about, school lunch. During the pandemic, districts across the nation, including New York were given a waiver to give free lunch to all students regardless of income. Those waivers expired in June.
WHEC TV-10
“Back to School Bash” gives students resources to kick off school year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tis the season for back to school. With classes starting very soon, districts are making sure no student falls behind. We were at two different back to school events today, one in Greece and one here in Rochester. Every parent made a comment about tight budgets and the expense of filling a book bag, saying that inflation has made buying school supplies difficult in many ways.
WHEC TV-10
Flower City Habitat for Humanity holds building event for Women’s Equality Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A group of women are hard at work, building a home for a local family. Flower City Habitat for Humanity is holding a special women’s build on Melville Street in Rochester. It’s in honor of Women’s Equality Day, which is celebrated on August 26. The...
WHEC TV-10
Fairport Music Festival back for 17th year of raising money for Golisano’s Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Some Ska Band” took the stage at Fairport Brewing Company Saturday. It was day two of the Fairport Music Festival. In addition to the thirty plus bands that provide non-stop entertainment for this one-day. two-night show, the event includes children’s activities, games, crafts, and festival foods provided by many area food trucks and vendors.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Aug. 28, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is joined by Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Mayor Malik Evans. So far this year, Rochester is seeing murders at about the same rate as last year. 2021 was the deadliest year on record for the city, with a total of 81 homicides.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of athletes came out to Lake Ontario for sold out Rochester Triathlon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of triathletes took to the shores of Lake Ontario this afternoon for the Rochester Triathlon. Those athletes did have it a little easier today because the swimming portion of the race was canceled, making it a duathlon. This year was the eleventh installment of the race and it was also completely sold out.
WHEC TV-10
Box Car Derby comes back to Batavia after 40 year hiatus
BATAVIA, N.Y. – Saturday downtown Batavia hosted its first Box Car Derby race in over 40 years. 28 kids from Genesee County took to downtown Batavia to try and win the Suozzi trophy. The trophy is named after Joseph Suozzi, who won the race back in 1951. His son helped organize the event in his honor.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD dodges questions about outgoing superintendent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dr. Carmine Peluso sat in on his first school board meeting Thursday as Acting RCSD Superintendent. The district announced in July that they were negotiating a separation agreement with outgoing Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, but have yet to give any indication on the circumstances surrounding it.
WHEC TV-10
Back the Blue Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to honor fallen officer, Daryl Pierson
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fallen Rochester Police Officer, Daryl Pierson, was honored on Sunday during the “Third Annual Daryl Pierson Back the Blue Memorial Ride.”. Almost eight years ago, Pierson, was shot and killed while chasing a suspect on foot. The event was organized by the local organization Patriots 4 First Responders. Bikers and truckers started in downtown Rochester, and rode to the “Piano Works Mall” in East Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
“Remember the Titans” will be screened at Movies with a Downtown View
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The acclaimed 2000 film “Remember the Titans” will be screened outdoors on Friday night at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This is the third and final screening for Movies with a Downtown View. Downtown Definitely partnered with The Washington Square Community Association to screen three different movies this summer, as a way to bring the community together.
WHEC TV-10
If you see it, squash it! Spotted lanternfly could destroy vital crops in FLX region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s bound to happen. State leaders say the potential for a spotted lantern fly invasion can happen right here in the Finger Lakes Region. In fact, the state has a motto when it comes to invasive insects: “If you see it, squash it.”
WHEC TV-10
Floating museum to dock in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A replica of a Spanish tall ship will be making its way to Rochester this month. The floating museum—the Nao Trinidad—is a replica of a 16th-century Spanish ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The captain ship was called the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522). The...
WHEC TV-10
Fairport Music Festival returns on Friday
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Festival returns on Friday and Saturday. This is the 17th year of the festival at Liftbridge Lane East. The music starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and starts at noon on Saturday. There will be artists across seven different locations, including Fairport Brewing Company and Iron Smoke. You can see the full lineup here.
WHEC TV-10
Police look into whether shooting on Mount Hope and crash near Strong Hospital are connected
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are trying to determine if there’s a connection between a shooting, a runaway car, and a crash all near Strong Hospital on Friday morning. The Rochester Police Department began investigating at around 1:45 a.m. when a private car dropped off a 27-year-old man at Strong Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on Garson Avenue Friday evening. Police say they responded around 5:45 to the 700 block of Garson Ave for the reports of gunshots heard. While in route, officers received a call for a male shot at Cedarwood Terrace and Kingston Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Jefferson Ave shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a man is in the hospital after he was shot on Jefferson Avenue near Williams Street on Tuesday night. Rochester police said they arrived at around 8:30 p.m. and found the man with an upper-body gunshot wound. The injured city resident was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Wineries, apple orchards at risk to spotted lanternfly
VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — The spotted lantern fly has good taste when it comes to wine, but state leaders and local wineries are trying to prevent these invasive bugs from destroying our local grape crops. News10NBC talked to the owner of Song Hill Winery in Victor, about his concerns...
