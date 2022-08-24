ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tis the season for back to school. With classes starting very soon, districts are making sure no student falls behind. We were at two different back to school events today, one in Greece and one here in Rochester. Every parent made a comment about tight budgets and the expense of filling a book bag, saying that inflation has made buying school supplies difficult in many ways.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO