James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks
As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Bobby Portis takes shot at former team Knicks
Bobby Portis is a beloved local favorite in Milwaukee, but the feeling is probably the exact opposite for the New York Knicks fanbase. The Milwaukee Bucks big man Portis went viral this week for some comments that he made in an interview saying that he might like to return to the Knicks. Portis was on the Knicks during the 2019-20 season but only got around 20 minutes per game because he was in a logjam with fellow 4s like Marcus Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, and Maurice Harkless.
Miami Heat Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have recently announced that they will retain Kevin Durant and are no longer listening to trade offers for the former NBA MVP and scoring champion. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll finish out the remaining four years of his contract with the Nets or even that he’ll end the season a Net.
Carmelo Anthony Has 'Interest' in Reunion with the Knicks
Who says you can't go home ... again?
Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland
Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.
Report: Westbrook likelier to be off Lakers' roster after Beverley addition
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley may not be teammates for long. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' trade for Beverley on Thursday, it's likelier that Westbrook won't be part of the active roster when the club opens camp, a source told The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Instead, the Lakers will seek to...
Lakers News: Glaring Roster Issue Following Patrick Beverly Trade
There's no love lost between Beverley and a certain Lakers teammate.
3 New Trade Scenarios Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
New York Knicks guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA’s most explosive…. Oops. Sorry. We were just getting in the habit of writing that ahead of time. Mitchell’s arrival in the Big Apple is beginning to feel like an inevitability. The trade rumors have been circulating since before his Utah Jazz were even eliminated from the 2021-22 playoffs. Simply put, there are too many factors that put Mitchell in a Knicks uniform.
The Brooklyn Nets Will Still Be Paying Jevon Carter Next Season
Jevon Carter is now on the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Brooklyn Nets will still be paying him nearly $4 million next season.
