Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks

As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Portis takes shot at former team Knicks

Bobby Portis is a beloved local favorite in Milwaukee, but the feeling is probably the exact opposite for the New York Knicks fanbase. The Milwaukee Bucks big man Portis went viral this week for some comments that he made in an interview saying that he might like to return to the Knicks. Portis was on the Knicks during the 2019-20 season but only got around 20 minutes per game because he was in a logjam with fellow 4s like Marcus Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, and Maurice Harkless.
NBA Analysis Network

3 New Trade Scenarios Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks

New York Knicks guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA’s most explosive…. Oops. Sorry. We were just getting in the habit of writing that ahead of time. Mitchell’s arrival in the Big Apple is beginning to feel like an inevitability. The trade rumors have been circulating since before his Utah Jazz were even eliminated from the 2021-22 playoffs. Simply put, there are too many factors that put Mitchell in a Knicks uniform.
