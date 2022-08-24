ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming college football matchup between Kansas and Tennessee Tech. Friday, September 2nd, 7:00 p.m. CST; David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni) Fun Fact: Tennessee Tech is set to celebrate its...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
prepskc.com

The streak is over

The Highway 92 Showdown lived up to it’s name, as Kearney needed overtime to get a hard fought 21-14, victory over Platte County. Zach Grace had two rushing touchdowns in the win. The first half had only one score, Platte County’s quarterback Dylan Zimmerman connected with Carter Salzman for...
KEARNEY, MO
republic-online.com

Another four-lane milestone in Miami County

LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osu Minny
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
KVOE

Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading

Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
READING, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy