How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
KCTV 5
Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming college football matchup between Kansas and Tennessee Tech. Friday, September 2nd, 7:00 p.m. CST; David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni) Fun Fact: Tennessee Tech is set to celebrate its...
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
msn.com
Why isn’t Kansas City named Missouri City? A history teacher explains
For those unfamiliar with the KC area, the fact that Kansas City, Missouri and the state of Kansas share a name can be confusing. Since KCMO is in Missouri, shouldn’t it be called Missouri City?. A high school history teacher from Lawrence set out to answer that question, explaining...
prepskc.com
The streak is over
The Highway 92 Showdown lived up to it’s name, as Kearney needed overtime to get a hard fought 21-14, victory over Platte County. Zach Grace had two rushing touchdowns in the win. The first half had only one score, Platte County’s quarterback Dylan Zimmerman connected with Carter Salzman for...
republic-online.com
Another four-lane milestone in Miami County
LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
Frontier expands flights offering cheaper options from Kansas City
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop service from Phoenix to Kansas City and nine other airports.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
WIBW
13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
LJWORLD
Since 2002 Douglas County’s property tax rate has increased 70%; state’s other largest counties up 8%
Over the last two decades, Douglas County has experienced the largest increase in property tax rates of any urban county in Kansas, a review of statewide data has found. And the comparison is not close. Douglas County has seen its property tax rate increase 70% since 2002. The average increase...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Grandview woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she dies
A Grandview, Missouri, woman said it has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still there's no headstone.
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in Shawnee County. The vacancy was created […]
