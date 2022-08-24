ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Names of Concord Mills Mall shooting suspects released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police has identified two of the three suspects from Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Police say they originally received a call that three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

How safe is Concord Mills for shoppers?

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer-involved shooting that included a foot pursuit through the mall during the middle of the day has many folks wondering how safe Concord Mills Mall is for shoppers and diners. The incident on Wednesday was the latest in several incidents of criminal activity over the last three years.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte was closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said. The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

1 hurt, 2 arrested after officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills

Tyler Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge. The...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS releases first transportation times

A day after one of three suspects was shot by officers, Concord Mills mall has reopened. The Concord Police Department asked people to "please clear the area" after officers shot a suspect. Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy's firing, arrest.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made.
MONROE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall. In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”. According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Public reacts to officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

Around 8:50 a.m., a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun. Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Community pushing to end gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC

