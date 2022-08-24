ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to quarterback’s embarrassingly bad interception

Every quarterback at any level of football throws interceptions from time to time. Those sorts of mistakes are just part of the game and are generally nothing to be too embarrassed about. However, the pick Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw during the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday was absolutely embarrassing.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy