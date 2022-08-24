ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132

The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Firefighters train for stair climb. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. 343 firefighters, 70...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents complain of issues with brown water

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents in Plain Dealing say they’ve been living with water quality issues for some time. One resident KSLA spoke with Friday, Aug. 26 says she has lived in Plain Dealing for 10 years and that the water has always been brown and dirty. She also says people she knows who have lived in Plain Dealing longer than her say the water has been this way for decades.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KSLA

Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Parish receives $30 million to fix roads

The primary focus is south Bossier. Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. Two officers shot a man armed with a machete. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The superintendent says for security purposes, he could not identify or...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier roads up for repair thanks to FEMA money

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many roads across Bossier Parish are about to get major repairs. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding from FEMA for the road work. “It would have been a huge burden to tax payers of Bossier Parish to build these...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Warm, humid to end to the weekend; more rain to finish off August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your weekend is going well! It is a warm one out there but that is about as much as I can say about it because it is not nearly as bad as it could be. Highs today reached the upper-80s and low-90s. Some isolated showers moved through the region during the afternoon, one moving over Shreveport dropped some heavy rain for a few minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy gumbo and other great food while helping keep Bossier City’s community clean at the same time. At Keep Bossier Beautiful’s (KBB) event, Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank, attendees will be able to enjoy a complete outdoor dining experience from various restaurants in the East Bank. KBB’s purpose for the event is to help raise money which helps clean up Bossier Parish by decreasing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, no need to be fancy, dress is summer casual.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 12-year-old boy who last was seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Deputies are searching for Tronez Johnson. He stands...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier receives $30M grant for road improvement

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. Two officers shot a man armed with a machete. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated:...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

