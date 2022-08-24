Read full article on original website
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132
The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. Firefighters train for stair climb. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. 343 firefighters, 70...
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana.
Plain Dealing residents complain of issues with brown water
PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents in Plain Dealing say they’ve been living with water quality issues for some time. One resident KSLA spoke with Friday, Aug. 26 says she has lived in Plain Dealing for 10 years and that the water has always been brown and dirty. She also says people she knows who have lived in Plain Dealing longer than her say the water has been this way for decades.
Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.
A little heat, a lot of humidity and occasional rain chances hang on the rest of the month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Little day to day change is expected in the weather through the end of August. We’ll be very warm, but not too hot, and steamy with a daily shot at showers and storms. A cold front arriving toward the middle of next week may bring a little humidity relief and perhaps a brief pause in rain chances.
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Warm, humid to end to the weekend; more rain to finish off August
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your weekend is going well! It is a warm one out there but that is about as much as I can say about it because it is not nearly as bad as it could be. Highs today reached the upper-80s and low-90s. Some isolated showers moved through the region during the afternoon, one moving over Shreveport dropped some heavy rain for a few minutes.
Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy gumbo and other great food while helping keep Bossier City’s community clean at the same time. At Keep Bossier Beautiful’s (KBB) event, Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank, attendees will be able to enjoy a complete outdoor dining experience from various restaurants in the East Bank. KBB’s purpose for the event is to help raise money which helps clean up Bossier Parish by decreasing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, no need to be fancy, dress is summer casual.
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 12-year-old boy who last was seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Deputies are searching for Tronez Johnson. He stands...
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
WATCH: Thieves Caught Stealing From Shreveport Business On Camera
YIKES! This happened early Friday morning at Quality Pre-Owned and Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Rd. If you any have information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Shreveport police. There is a reward. ((featured image Photo Credit: CANVA PRO))
