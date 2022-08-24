SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your weekend is going well! It is a warm one out there but that is about as much as I can say about it because it is not nearly as bad as it could be. Highs today reached the upper-80s and low-90s. Some isolated showers moved through the region during the afternoon, one moving over Shreveport dropped some heavy rain for a few minutes.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO