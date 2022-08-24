The warehouse club industry has become big business around the world. Though the rise of the ubiquitous Costco is generally attributed to the birth of bulk buying, Costco is actually one of a long line of warehouse wholesalers. Britannica reports that the goal of Costco was to emulate the success of the Price Club, which was a warehouse retailer out of San Diego. Then there's the second major warehouse retailer, Sam's Club, which was started by Walmart founder Sam Walton and helped put wholesaler clubs on the map.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO