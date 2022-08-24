ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

pymnts

Instacart Debuts 'Big & Bulky' Same-Day Delivery Service for Retailers

Instacart launched a “Big & Bulky” program for its retail partners, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 24), offering same-day delivery on large items. Retail partners include Big Lots, Container Store, Mastermind Toys, Office Depot, Staples and Spirit Halloween. Big & Bulky will be powered by Carrot Delivery,...
RETAIL
The Verge

DoorDash won’t deliver Walmart’s groceries starting next month

DoorDash is calling off its partnership with Walmart, which had the service delivering groceries and other goods from the retail chain to customers for over four years, according to a report from Insider. A source close to the situation told Insider that DoorDash notified Walmart about its decision earlier this month, citing that the partnership “was no longer mutually beneficial” and that it wants to “focus on its long-term customer relationships.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Staples#Home Electronics#Business Industry#Linus Business#Big Bulky
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Announces Big "New and Easy" Changes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

The State With The Most Sam's Club Locations

The warehouse club industry has become big business around the world. Though the rise of the ubiquitous Costco is generally attributed to the birth of bulk buying, Costco is actually one of a long line of warehouse wholesalers. Britannica reports that the goal of Costco was to emulate the success of the Price Club, which was a warehouse retailer out of San Diego. Then there's the second major warehouse retailer, Sam's Club, which was started by Walmart founder Sam Walton and helped put wholesaler clubs on the map.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives

Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Fetch Rewards lets you earn points by shopping at any store — here's how you can use the app to snag free gift cards

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It seems like every store has its own reward program these days, but not all of them are worth it. Fetch Rewards takes this concept even further by incentivizing shopping from any store by giving you points for every purchase you make, so long as you have a receipt.
CELL PHONES
The Kitchn

You Can Shop Lizzo’s Curated Grocery List on Instacart Right Now

Wish you had a little help with your grocery cart decisions? Now you do, and it’s about damn time. Instacart and Lizzo have teamed up to launch “The World is Your Cart,” which includes a new in-app shopping experience that launches you into the singer/songwriter’s shopping cart to shop her favorite products. Thanks to Carts, you have access to browsable, shoppable product collections curated by pop culture personalities, retailers, and creators alike.
CELL PHONES

