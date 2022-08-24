Read full article on original website
Pokimane Announces Return to Twitch
Imane "Pokimane" Anys has finally announced when she'll be returning to stream on Twitch. Earlier this summer, Pokimane revealed to her fans that she would be stepping away from Twitch for an indefinite period of time. And while many have been eager to see when one of Twitch's biggest streamers would finally return, after a little more than a month away, Pokimane will be coming back to the platform later this week.
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
Fan-Favorite RPG Creators Launch Double Kickstarter for Spiritual Successors
Two spiritual successors to fan-favorite RPG series are teaming up for a "Double Kickstarter." Taking a cue from Suikoden Successor Eiyuden Chronicle, Wild Bunch Production's Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness is a successor to the Western-themed JRPG series Wild Arms. Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose's Penny Blood follows in the footsteps of Shadow Hearts, which blended horror with historical fiction. Both Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts, though lesser-known series, developed dedicated cult followings in part because they offered fans of the game genre something different than the usual fantasy or sci-fi settings. Both of these Kickstarter projects have staff who worked on the series that inspired them involved, including Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko and Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida. Each game is seeking $750,000 in crowdfunding support. That's not a lot for a video game, which may mean that the projects will be shopped to established publishers if they get the funding they're after.
Pathfinder Hides Secret Message Within Newest Rulebook
A secret seems to be hiding within Pathfinder's newest rulebook. Over the past few days, Pathfinder fans have shared "lost pages" of Dark Archive, the new Pathfinder 2E rulebook that deals with the strange and paranormal. Each lost page seems to be tied to a different page within the book and highlights a few words or phrases. Pathfinder fans over on Reddit have compiled some of the solved pages together and have uncovered a hidden message written from a Pathfinder Society member hinting at an "ancient being of nightmare." Several bugs are also highlighted via the "Lost Pages," which could be a further hint at the vague threat teased by the new books. In total, there are 22 pages that need to be discovered, with 7 pages solved/uncovered thus far. You can check out the progress on this new mystery over on Reddit.
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here
The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.
Chainsaw Man Exec Shares Manga Highlight Ahead of the Anime
Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated anime series slated for 2022, and it isn't hard to see why. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original series is hugely popular, and Studio MAPPA will oversee its animation. The show's trailer have been nothing short of impressive, and that all comes courtesy of the studio in question. And now, the CEO of MAPPA is giving the manga a specific shoutout ahead of the show's premiere.
Only Murders in the Building Cracks Streaming Ratings Top 10 But Can't Topple Netflix Stranglehold
Only Murders in the Building is just getting more popular as time goes on. The acclaimed Hulu comedy whodunit starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has established itself not only as a consistent awards player, but also a huge streaming hit for Hulu. This summer, in the middle of its second season, Only Murders in the Building broke into the Top 10 streaming ratings, proving its power in the streaming space.
NBC Considering Cutting Back Prime Time Programming Hours
NBC is considering cutting back on Prime Time programming. This news comes from The Wall Street Journal as they discussed "waning" interest in broadcast television overall. NBC has explored stopping programming at 10 pm and allowing local affiliates to program their channels. That would leave things up to the individual outlets an hour earlier than usual. Interestingly, the move hasn't been discussed with their affiliate board yet. Late night programming for the network consists mostly of variety programming like Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. But, they could slide up in light of the move. Fans of the show in that time slot have nothing to worry about for this year. Reports indicate a swap wouldn't occur until the fall of 2023. But, some significant change is on the way for broadcast television in the near future.
