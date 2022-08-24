The neighbor that made that bogus call should be arrested. She probably big mad he wasn't watering her flowers. She had nothing better to do.
There isn't a law saying he had to surrender his ID if he wasn't committing any crimes..So because some racist wanted to call the cops ,the police department is going to get sued...Funny ..If he was a white man you readers commenting would be saying his rights were violated ...PERIOD
pretty sure if he was white he wouldn't be going to jail or have to show ID. watering flowers while black while a neighbor telling the cops the two friends is a crime? SMDH.
Comments / 241