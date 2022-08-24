Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns 21-20
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first playing time in a game for the Browns when they take on the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said most of the starters will play against the Bears. That means fans could get their first glimpses...
Mims trade is buy-low opportunity that should interest Bears
The Bears made a low-risk, high-reward gamble when they traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for N’Keal Harry in July, hoping the change of scenery would help the former first-round pick blossom in a way he didn’t or couldn’t in New England. There’s no secret about the state...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'No long-term concern' about injuries to T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have avoided disaster just weeks before the start of the regular season. Pro Bowlers T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson exited Sunday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with injuries. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, neither is expected to have suffered anything that would keep them...
2022 Nebraska vs. Northwestern Fanalytix Review
Northwestern gets the hat trick in turnovers, time of possession, and length of scoring drives in win over the Huskers.
Golf Digest
The Chicago White Sox pulled off the most pathetic choke of the MLB season on Thursday
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …
Bears rookie OT Braxton Jones not letting his opportunity go to waste
Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones is the Bears’ presumptive starter at left tackle heading into the final preseason game. In fact, it’s seemed like that since the start of the preseason, even with all of the changes along the offensive line. But when listening to Jones, he sounds like...
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
Scorebook Live
Devin Williams, Centennial 4-star power forward, commits to UCLA Bruins over USC
One of the most intense in-state California 2023 recruiting battles came to an end Sunday. Centennial (Corona) four-star basketball prospect Devin Williams, the nation's No. 25 overall prospect and No. 8 power forward, announced his commitment, choosing the UCLA Bruins over fellow finalist USC: ...
Yardbarker
An NFC team has reportedly shown interest in New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims
Frustrated with his role, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently requested a trade. The team was made aware of that desire this past Thursday courtesy of Mims’ agent. The trade request appears to be the culmination of a very odd relationship between the Jets and their 2020...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Windy City Bulls Acquire Hassani Gravett in 3-Team Trade
Dotson, a Chicago native, signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in 2020 and another in 2021. He appeared in 22 games on the big stage and averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 assists in those contests. So, Who is Hassani Gravett?. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound point guard split time between Orlando...
NBA・
Comments / 0