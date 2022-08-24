The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO