Chicago, IL

Akron Beacon Journal

Chicago Bears beat Cleveland Browns 21-20

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first playing time in a game for the Browns when they take on the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said most of the starters will play against the Bears. That means fans could get their first glimpses...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Golf Digest

The Chicago White Sox pulled off the most pathetic choke of the MLB season on Thursday

The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They were supposed to be. They have talent on paper. They play in a weak division. But over and over again throughout 2022, they have found new, creative ways to disappoint, underwhelm, and straight-up lose. Some of that has been blamed on the geriatric managing of Tony La Russa and rightfully so, but Thursday night the onus belonged to the players, Adam Engel specifically, who simply had to catch this foul pop-up to end the game and walk away with a W. You can probably guess what happened next …
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Windy City Bulls Acquire Hassani Gravett in 3-Team Trade

Dotson, a Chicago native, signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in 2020 and another in 2021. He appeared in 22 games on the big stage and averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 assists in those contests. So, Who is Hassani Gravett?. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound point guard split time between Orlando...
NBA

