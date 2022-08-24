ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergie Opens VMAs, Performing ‘First Class’ and ‘Glamorous’ With Jack Harlow

Chatter before the VMAs said that Fergie would be joining Jack Harlow to perform his “Glamorous”-sampling No. 1 hit “First Class,” and that’s exactly what happened on the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night. Harlow started off with “First Class,” continuing his self-deprecating video appearances: He appeared in “What’s Poppin” as a short-order cook, on “Saturday Night Live” as a custodian, and tonight he appeared as an airline steward, high-fiving or walking past Avril Lavigne, Becky G and of course his pal Lil Nas X before quickly losing that outfit for a glittery black ensemble...
Lizzo (and a Bunch of Her Mini-Mes) Bring Colorful Visuals and Choreo to the VMAs Stage

Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.” The performance saw her interacting with a silhouette for the TikTok viral hit with black-and-white visuals before she transitioned into “2 Be Loved,” dancing in front of a pyramid screen where miniature versions of the singer accompanied her with fun choreography. By the end, the audience stood up...
Lil Nas X stuns in incredible feather headpiece at 2022 MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X has stolen the show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.The “Industry Baby” rapper, who is nominated for seven awards this evening, walked the red carpet in a dramatic black ensemble designed by Harris Reed. Lil Nas X – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – showed off his toned figure when he arrived shirtless to the MTV VMAs. His look also featured a feather headpiece and structured feather skirt, with leather pants underneath.Fans instantly took to social media to share their praise for Lil Nas X’s red carpet fashion.“ICONIC,” tweeted one user.“lil nas is...
