Los Angeles, CA

HeySoCal

LA Council approves more money for Project Roomkey phase out

The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The Council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘It’s out of control’: Angelino Heights residents protest ‘Fast & Furious’ filming, saying franchise promotes street racing

Holding up signs and photos of loved ones who have died in crashes, a small group rallied in L.A.’s Angelino Heights neighborhood Friday to protest the filming of the latest “Fast & Furious” film. They argue the popular Universal Pictures franchise glorifies illegal street racing and street takeovers that have increased in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 1 year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s Office says now, one year after Newsom announced that California had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear, the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash, enough to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

LAFD crews knockdown 10-acre brusher along 118 Freeway in Chatsworth

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished an approximately 10-acre blaze along the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, near De Soto Avenue in Chatsworth. According to the department, the flames were burning into a draw away from De Soto Avenue and no structures were threatened. Officials said that all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hollywood chase ends in crash; several vehicles damaged

A short pursuit through the streets of Hollywood ended with a dramatic crash late Saturday. Los Angeles police say they had just started chasing a stolen car suspect when the driver crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Franklin and Bronson avenues around 10:30 p.m. The stolen car rolled over, landing upside-down in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units

During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

