Wage hikes for some workers, not others. Why are city leaders picking winners and losers?
Over the summer, the cities of Los Angeles, Downey, Long Beach and Monterey Park decided that certain workers in select private healthcare facilities should be paid at least $25 an hour starting this month. Why $25 an hour? Why only certain workers? Because that’s what the advocates asked for. What...
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he’s pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado...
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
LA Council approves more money for Project Roomkey phase out
The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The Council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
‘It’s out of control’: Angelino Heights residents protest ‘Fast & Furious’ filming, saying franchise promotes street racing
Holding up signs and photos of loved ones who have died in crashes, a small group rallied in L.A.’s Angelino Heights neighborhood Friday to protest the filming of the latest “Fast & Furious” film. They argue the popular Universal Pictures franchise glorifies illegal street racing and street takeovers that have increased in the Los Angeles […]
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others.
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said.
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage
Cities across the country are seeing a mass shortage in 911 dispatchers, leading to increased wait times for emergency and non-emergency calls. The post Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 1 year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s Office says now, one year after Newsom announced that California had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear, the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash, enough to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
LAFD crews knockdown 10-acre brusher along 118 Freeway in Chatsworth
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished an approximately 10-acre blaze along the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, near De Soto Avenue in Chatsworth. According to the department, the flames were burning into a draw away from De Soto Avenue and no structures were threatened. Officials said that all...
Hollywood chase ends in crash; several vehicles damaged
A short pursuit through the streets of Hollywood ended with a dramatic crash late Saturday. Los Angeles police say they had just started chasing a stolen car suspect when the driver crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Franklin and Bronson avenues around 10:30 p.m. The stolen car rolled over, landing upside-down in […]
Newsom announces $209 million in state funds for permanent housing in LA
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with city officials, announced that Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing as a way to address the crisis of homelessness in the state. Seven sites around LA will be converted into permanent housing, with the city contributing an additional $157 million in matching funds to the program. In total, 15 permanent housing sites and 1,235 units will be created through the second round of funding. The funds are part of $694 million for the program, announced by the state, which will provide 2,500 more...
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
LAPD losing personnel at alarming rates, unable to quickly hire new officers
LOS ANGELES - Many kids used to dream of growing up and being a hero... a police officer. But lately, fewer are choosing the badge. The Los Angeles Police Department is losing more officers than the department can recruit. "In the last 3 years this organization has lost more than...
Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units
During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
