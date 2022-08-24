Read full article on original website
Tennessee father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
WTVC
Tennessee police officer decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing
Mt. JULIET, Tenn. — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred in July while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
Potentially 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact seized in Tennessee
A potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact is going back into the right hands after it was seized at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
crossvillenews1st.com
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
WSMV
WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
WKRN
Combating childcare deserts in Middle Tennessee
Experts say the country is in a 'childcare desert,' and Middle Tennessee is no exception. A program centered in Nashville aims to provide some relief, but will it be enough?
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
Tennessee’s free hunting day set for Aug. 27
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) on Thursday announced that outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of free hunting day on Saturday, Aug. 27.
