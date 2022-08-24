Read full article on original website
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
Two People Walk Away From Small Plane Crash in St. Ignatius
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches
Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
It’s National Dog Day. Check Out Some of Missoula’s Best Puppers
In my opinion everyday is National Dog Day. These furry buddies are one of the greatest things to have ever been put on earth(right next to cold beer and heavy metal). I don't know what I would do without my dog. Missoula is definitely a "dog town". I'm always impressed...
New Electric Mountain Line Buses In Missoula -$10 Mill Grant
If you have to spend any time in Missoula you have seen the familiar Blue Buses of Mountain Line rolling through an intersection or have had the chance to grab one at a U of M Griz game to shortcut the parking hassle and post-game traffic snarls. Great news for not only riders but everyone. Mountain Line has been awarded a $10 Million Dollar Federal grant to purchase new electric vehicles for the fleet.
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula Crime Report: Kidnapping and Drugs Dominate This Week
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and above the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those cases were crimes against persons, and half of those involved interpersonal violence. “We charged the kidnapping...
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Parting Words of Love and Respect for the Late Missoula Mayor
Hundreds of Missoulians crowded into Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Saturday morning to honor the late five-term City of Missoula Mayor John Engen. In addition to personal friends and colleagues, several major figures in Missoula politics shared words of love and praise for the late mayor. One of the...
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Friday Lightning Storm Sparks Fires in Lolo National Forest
Friday night into Saturday the Lolo National Forest reported on its Facebook page that due to severe and widespread thunderstorms and lightning across the Lolo National Forest, firefighters were actively responding to multiple smoke reports. The initial response was also underway on several small wildfires starts in the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts.
