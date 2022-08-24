Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia
By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
BoxingNews24.com
Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win
By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko Is On, But Devin Haney Is Off ESPN & Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Lists
By Vince Dwriter: The pound-for-pound list was initially created to give recognition to fighters in all of the lighter weight classes outside of heavyweight, but now it’s a glorified list that is used to highlight the best ten all-around boxers in the fight game. The criteria needed to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez says Bivol won’t get Canelo rematch
By Dan Ambrose: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s going to dethrone WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th and take his spot as the opponent for Canelo Alvarez next May. Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is expected to have few problems against the highly motivated Golden...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder – Usyk better fight than Fury-Usyk says Shawn Porter
By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter likes the match-up between Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk a lot more than seeing Tyson Fury face the talented Ukrainian for the undisputed championship. Porter feels that Wilder – Usyk is a fight that will keep boxing fans at the edge of...
BoxingNews24.com
Bam Rodriguez’s Trickiest Obstacle on the Road to Superstardom Could Be a Sibling Rivalry
By Rory Hickey: The 115-pound weight class has been one of the most exciting divisions in boxing for the last decade or so. The division has had memorable fights for years and has been a hidden gem in the boxing landscape. The super flyweight division (a.k.a. the junior bantamweight division) has been carried primarily by four amazing boxers: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras, Juan Francisco Estrada, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Jared Anderson stops Miljan Rovcanin in 2nd round
By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson took care of business last Saturday night, stopping Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs) in the second round with a hard right hand in their scheduled eight round bout on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. Anderson focused on...
BoxingNews24.com
Robert Garcia says Anthony Joshua was “mentally defeated” from the 10th round against Oleksandr Usyk
By Brian Webber: Trainer Robert Garcia says Anthony Joshua was “mentally defeated” by the tenth & eleventh rounds in his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend. Robert says he stopped giving Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) instructions at that point as he felt he wouldn’t follow them. Instead,...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora defends Anthony Joshua after loss to Oleksandr Usyk
By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora came to Anthony Joshua’s defense last Saturday night, defending him over his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, insisting that the former unified heavyweight champion AJ will magically “bounce back.”. No stranger to losing with his 12 career defeats, Chisora isn’t concerned about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey – prediction for tonight’s battle on ESPN
By Craig Page: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey will be meeting tonight in the main event of a 10-round fight at light welterweight on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Action will start at 10:30 p.m. ET. This is one of those fights...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Feb.11th or 18th
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for February 11th or 18th, possibly in the Middle East. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has ruled out the Fury-Usyk fight taking place in December. It’s not likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are possibilities.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream
Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua to fight four times in 2023 says Eddie Hearn
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will be fighting four times in 2023 after he first gets a tune-up level match in November or December against a top 15 opponent. Let’s be real. The ONLY way Joshua fights four times in 2023 is if he goes on a...
Comments / 0