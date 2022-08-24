ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia

By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
BoxingNews24.com

Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win

By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Sr confident his son beats Deontay Wilder

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Sr is supremely confident that his son, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, will ultimately defeat Deontay Wilder if the two faces each other next. Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) has a tough obstacle in front of him with his fight on September 4th...
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Mark Magsayo
Rey Vargas
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says Bivol won’t get Canelo rematch

By Dan Ambrose: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s going to dethrone WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th and take his spot as the opponent for Canelo Alvarez next May. Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is expected to have few problems against the highly motivated Golden...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua to fight a top 15 guy in December

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says he’ll be matching Anthony Joshua against a “top 15 guy” in December when he returns to the ring looking to get back to his winning ways after a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Hearn says he wants to get former unified heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder – Usyk better fight than Fury-Usyk says Shawn Porter

By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter likes the match-up between Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk a lot more than seeing Tyson Fury face the talented Ukrainian for the undisputed championship. Porter feels that Wilder – Usyk is a fight that will keep boxing fans at the edge of...
BoxingNews24.com

Bam Rodriguez’s Trickiest Obstacle on the Road to Superstardom Could Be a Sibling Rivalry

By Rory Hickey: The 115-pound weight class has been one of the most exciting divisions in boxing for the last decade or so. The division has had memorable fights for years and has been a hidden gem in the boxing landscape. The super flyweight division (a.k.a. the junior bantamweight division) has been carried primarily by four amazing boxers: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras, Juan Francisco Estrada, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.
BoxingNews24.com

Jared Anderson stops Miljan Rovcanin in 2nd round

By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson took care of business last Saturday night, stopping Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs) in the second round with a hard right hand in their scheduled eight round bout on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. Anderson focused on...
BoxingNews24.com

WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
BoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora defends Anthony Joshua after loss to Oleksandr Usyk

By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora came to Anthony Joshua’s defense last Saturday night, defending him over his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, insisting that the former unified heavyweight champion AJ will magically “bounce back.”. No stranger to losing with his 12 career defeats, Chisora isn’t concerned about...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Feb.11th or 18th

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for February 11th or 18th, possibly in the Middle East. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has ruled out the Fury-Usyk fight taking place in December. It’s not likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are possibilities.
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream

Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua to fight four times in 2023 says Eddie Hearn

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will be fighting four times in 2023 after he first gets a tune-up level match in November or December against a top 15 opponent. Let’s be real. The ONLY way Joshua fights four times in 2023 is if he goes on a...
