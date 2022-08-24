Read full article on original website
Cousins sentenced in 2018 North Memphis murder get life plus more time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins who were convicted in a 2018 shooting in North Memphis have been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. After a weeklong trial in July, the two cousins, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin and 43-year-old Marcus Green, were convicted of killing 27-year-old Marceles […]
One former police officer is using his old north Memphis high school to fight juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One former Memphis Police officer is using football to fight juvenile crime in the Bluff City. It’s a fight he’s been tackling for over three decades. Saturday morning, some future high school football players will hit the gridiron at Christian Brothers High School. It’s...
Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
Officer And School Principal Told To Leave Restaurant Because They Smelled Like Marijuana – Report
A Black Memphis police officer is accusing a restaurant of racial profiling after he and his family were asked to leave the eatery because they smelled like marijuana. According to FOX13, the incident happened Saturday at Houston’s Restaurant. Marcus Mosby, who is a local police officer, and his wife...
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
Law enforcement officers justified in 3 deadly shootings in 2021: DA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in three separate deadly shootings of fleeing felons last year, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Friday. In two incidents, officers were hit or nearly hit by the suspects' cars, while in the third,...
New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
Owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments have 4 months to make improvements or be shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven were back in court Thursday amid ongoing legal troubles. The owners now have a timeline of when they must make improvements and repairs or be shut down. The property owners have 120 days to solve their issues or...
Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy joined leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union-Tennessee on Thursday to announce reform to Shelby County’s current money bail system. On Thursday, a press conference hosted by the ACLU detailed that after extended negotiations with county officials, judges and criminal-justice advocates, Shelby County will be implementing a complete overhaul […] The post Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
Mother speaks out after son allegedly jumped, pistol-whipped during Kirby HS football game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was supposed to be a good time out but a high school football game for one student went terribly wrong, according to one Memphis mom. The mom, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX13 her son was jumped Friday night and pistol-whipped while leaving a football game at Kirby High School.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
