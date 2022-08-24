ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Cousins sentenced in 2018 North Memphis murder get life plus more time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins who were convicted in a 2018 shooting in North Memphis have been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. After a weeklong trial in July, the two cousins, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin and 43-year-old Marcus Green, were convicted of killing 27-year-old Marceles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system

Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy joined leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union-Tennessee on Thursday to announce reform to Shelby County’s current money bail system. On Thursday, a press conference hosted by the ACLU detailed that after extended negotiations with county officials, judges and criminal-justice advocates, Shelby County will be implementing a complete overhaul […] The post Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

