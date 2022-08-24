Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
gladstonedispatch.com
#46. Vermont
A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks. Which states had the most fatal accidents involving large trucks in 2020? Walkup, Melodia, K…
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Like communities across Vermont, Springfield has issues with both drugs and crime. VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday...
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terminally ill woman, Middlebury doctor sue Vermont over aid-in-dying law’s residency requirement
For those who are terminally ill, according to Bluestein, moving to another state is an enormous — and potentially impossible — undertaking. Read the story on VTDigger here: Terminally ill woman, Middlebury doctor sue Vermont over aid-in-dying law’s residency requirement.
WCAX
Will Vermont follow California’s lead in EV revolution?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few years, it might be harder for Vermonters to find a gas-powered vehicle. California on Thursday moved to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. Vermont is among a group of 17 states that usually follow California’s lead on tailpipe emission standards.
WCAX
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
RELATED PEOPLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Sanders: ‘We have a nursing crisis in Vermont’
Senator Bernie Sanders met with some of Vermont’s healthcare providers and educators to discuss what can be done about the state’s current healthcare crisis. Among the topics discussed was that medical schools don’t have the funding to upkeep their nursing educator staff, and they don’t have the resources to take on as many new students as the workforce needs.
WCAX
Vt. social service nonprofits struggle under staffing vacancies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s statewide workforce crisis continues, social service nonprofits have been hit especially hard. One in every seven Vermonters works for a nonprofit, according to the United Way, but many organizations have faced staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. Teachers and employees with...
WCAX
Fourth Annual VT African Landing Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont First African Landing Day marks the historical beginnings of African Americans in North America. “It’s actually the beginning of history of black Americans in the United States,” said Christine Hughes, an event organizer. Organizers say the event is not a celebration but instead...
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 4 hours ago. Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, August 27
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Rutland’s inaugural Whoopie Pie Festival and Parade of Heroes begins downtown at 12:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, fireworks, and a variety of family activities.
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Burlington roundtable takes aim at health care worker shortage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will need 9,000 health care workers over the next decade, according to leaders who came together in Burlington Friday to discuss the problem. The UVM Medical Center is asking Vermont regulators for a double-digit rate increase primarily because of increased costs of staffing. Across the state, hospitals spent $115 million last year on traveling nurses.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
WCAX
“All Brains Belong” community health challenge
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - How much damage did the pandemic do to Vermonters mental and emotional health? Melissa Houser of the non profit “All Brains Belong” said “Despite like there not being a default brain, a lot of the things in society are offered in a default way. Like one size fits all for healthcare, education, employment.”
Comments / 0