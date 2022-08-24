ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Ironman Triathlon Organizers Looking for More Volunteers for Sept. 11 Event

By Jacob Johnson
 4 days ago
The Ironman Triathlon is back in Frankfort next month and thousands of athletes are expected to participate.

It happens on September 11 and athletes will run, swim and bike 70.3 miles to the finish. Ten countries will be represented in this year’s event, and organizers say volunteers are the backbone to success, but they need more help.

“Everything from packet stuffing to registration to set up tear down,” Janice Davidson, Volunteer Director for Ironman, says. “We’re looking for motorcycles to transport our officials on the day of the race. We’re looking for people to staff the aid stations, people to be at the finish line. So volunteer opportunities across the board right now.”

About 500 more volunteers are needed right now.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

