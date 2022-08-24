Read full article on original website
“We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Yellowstone’s John ominously intones in the tense Season 5 teasertrailer that Paramount Network dropped Sunday. And considering that as the Dutton family’s patriarch says so, the clip cuts to right-hand man Rip cocking a shotgun, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that he isn’t talking about cattle-ranching. Although the video really reveals very little about upcoming twists of plot, we are promised that “all will be revealed.” Among the questions that have been burning the most brightly since Season 4’s finale (recapped here): Will John manage to...
Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Depp showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp was heard saying. Depp would later make another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?” Watch Johnny Depp’s appearance below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) More from Deadline'Yellowstone' Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music AwardsFergie Makes 'Glamorous' Surprise Appearance At VMAs Joining Jack Harlow's 'First Class' Performance2022 MTV VMAs Complete Winners List: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Take Moon Person Trophy (Updating Live)Best of DeadlineVenice Golden Lion Winners : Photos Of The Festival’s Top Films Through The Years‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max last week, Game of Thrones fans were jarred by what they didn’t see: a splashy opening title sequence welcoming them to Westeros. House of the Dragon Episode 2, however, definitely does have a stunning main title sequence. It’s a blood-soaked journey through what appears to be an even larger version of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) reconstruction of Old Valyria, full of strange symbols, a mural depicting dragons flying over the sigils of Westeros, and the iconic Game of Thrones theme song. While Game of Thrones sagely opened up each episode...
