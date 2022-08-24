Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Depp showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp was heard saying. Depp would later make another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?” Watch Johnny Depp’s appearance below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) More from Deadline'Yellowstone' Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music AwardsFergie Makes 'Glamorous' Surprise Appearance At VMAs Joining Jack Harlow's 'First Class' Performance2022 MTV VMAs Complete Winners List: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Take Moon Person Trophy (Updating Live)Best of DeadlineVenice Golden Lion Winners : Photos Of The Festival’s Top Films Through The Years‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO