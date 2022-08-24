Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Lawless Orthodontics gives $78,000 in braces during Smiles Change Lives
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One smile can mean a thousand words. “It’s pretty exciting to see him and already get to see his confidence grow,” said parent Stephen Lobb. Today, Lawless Orthodontics held a screening event to donate over $78,000 in braces to kids in need. “It’s a great event...
wnky.com
WCPS gathering book donations for eastern Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Public Schools will be holding a book drive Aug. 26 through Sept. 9 for school libraries in eastern Kentucky. These donations will go directly to elementary and middle schools facing heavy damage from late July’s floods. WCPS says boxes will be placed...
wnky.com
Hope Harbor hosting Summer of Love and Consent in Glasgow Friday
GLASGOW, Ky. – Hope Harbor is inviting the public to join their third annual Summer of Love and Consent event Friday, Aug. 26. Hope Harbor says the night is “a night of awareness and music in the heart of Glasgow, Kentucky.” The event will take place at The Grove starting at 5 p.m. A charge of $15 at the gate will benefit Hope Harbor, according to their Facebook page.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Taylor
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Small acts of kindness are what people will remember for a lifetime. For Tonya Reece and her son, Remington, it’s gestures like this one that brighten their day. Reece, a...
wnky.com
Kentucky Downs Fanduel Meet gearing up
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Reach in your closet and dust off your derby hats, because horse race season is here. Over in Franklin, they want you to check out their thoroughbred action. The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is proud to present their Fanduel Meet. Next week, Thursday, September 1st, kicks off their opening weekend.
wnky.com
Tops Welcome Back College Football by Beating Austin Peay, 38-27
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the very first college football game of 2022, wide receiver Malachi Corley hauled in three touchdown passes while the WKU defense forced three turnovers, and the Hilltoppers opened the 2022 campaign with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The...
wnky.com
Bowling Green 12-year-old with down syndrome celebrates 10 years cancer free with entire school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –One young Bowling Green superhero, Asher Lewis, captured our hearts this time last year when he got a surprise visit from his hero, pro wrestler John Cena. Monday. Lewis celebrated 10 years of a cancer free diagnosis, supported by all of his school friends. If you...
k105.com
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
wnky.com
Lady Toppers Suffer 2-0 Loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — WKU Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to Vanderbilt on Thursday night in Nashville. A scoreless match through the first 50 minutes, the Commodores scored two second half goals to clinch the win. “I thought we started off the game with a lot of discipline and intensity,”...
whvoradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
whopam.com
Summer Salute takes over downtown Hopkinsville
The Summer Salute has officially taken over downtown Hopkinsville, and people are urged to come take advantage of vendors, food, carnival rides and live music. It’s a familiar set up to long time Hopkinsville festival goers, as the carnival rides are at Founder’s Square and the smaller music stage is set up in the parking lot of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation says there’s a ton of things for people to do along with more food choices than you can shake a stick at.
wcluradio.com
Worldwide Technologies LLC to expand with new $1.2 million facility in Glasgow
FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing sector as Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, will invest over $1.2 million and create 16 quality jobs with a new facility in Glasgow. “One reason we are experiencing unprecedented economic...
FOX Sports
Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener on Saturday. Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a...
whopam.com
Both Hopkinsville and Christian Co. Lose Road Games on Friday Night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Mayfield on Friday night to take on The Cardinals with Mayfield beating The Tigers 36-0. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap….. The Tigers travel to Caldwell Co. on Friday night. Our F&M Bank Pregame Show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
wnky.com
WKU Financial Assistance interviews on Biden’s loan forgiveness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The nation is anxiously awaiting more information from President Joe Biden explaining his student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. News 40 spoke to Western Kentucky University Thursday, their official statement reading, “…The plan would certainly have implications for some of our recent graduates and current students….”
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football's first TD of the 2022 season
College football’s first TD has been scored in the 2022 season, and it comes to us via the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers!. The Hilltoppers are hosting FCS foe Austin Peay in the first kickoff of Week 0, and it only took until their second drive for them to find the end zone.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
clayconews.com
Glasgow Escapee captured in Pulaski County, Kentucky
SOMERSET, KY (August 26, 2022) - According to a report by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office via socical media on Thursday August 25, 2022, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck has reported that on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received an alert that Donald Shelton escaped from a work detail with the Barren County Jail in Glasgow, Kentucky. Shelton had previous addresses on Frances Drive and Isle Road in Pulaski County.
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
