Rockbridge County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Jury fails to come up with verdict in gas station explosion trial

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations have ended without a verdict in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. The jury began deliberating around 9 a.m. Thursday and around noon asked to hear Phillip Westmoreland’s police interview for a...
WSET

Roanoke police investigating Sunday morning homicide

ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 1900 block of 10th street NW on Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared...
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one person dead. The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane at around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road. The car then overcorrected and overturned.
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
NRVNews

Childs & Metzler Anniversary

We need your help. Someone in the community knows what happened to Heidi Childs and David Metzler the night they were murdered at Caldwell Fields on August 26, 2009. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you $100,000 reward. Do us a favor. Please share this to your Facebook and ask your friends to share. Roanoke, Giles, Roanoke County, Montgomery County. Flood the newsfeeds with the flyer. These families need closure and they need justice. #TheAWAREFoundation.
WDBJ7.com

One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police have confirmed one person is dead. Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW. Police also confirmed one person is in custody.,...
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
