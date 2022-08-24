ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergie Shocks Fans Joining Jack Harlow To Open The VMAs With ‘First Class’ Performance

Fergalicious in the house! Fergie, 47, made a surprise appearance at the start of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and gave her first live performance in four years. She sang her iconic song “Glamorous” with Jack Harlow, after he sang “First Class” which samples Fergie’s 2007 hit. Fergie looked gorgeous for the performance and the audience went absolutely wild.
