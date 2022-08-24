Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WCPS gathering book donations for eastern Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Public Schools will be holding a book drive Aug. 26 through Sept. 9 for school libraries in eastern Kentucky. These donations will go directly to elementary and middle schools facing heavy damage from late July’s floods. WCPS says boxes will be placed...
wevv.com
Several western Kentucky school districts still in need of bus drivers
With the school year well underway, several western Kentucky school districts are still in need of transportation workers. In Daviess County, Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Schools district has been able to fill all of its bus routes - but officials say they're still looking for help filling their substitute driver pool.
wnky.com
WKU Financial Assistance interviews on Biden’s loan forgiveness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The nation is anxiously awaiting more information from President Joe Biden explaining his student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. News 40 spoke to Western Kentucky University Thursday, their official statement reading, “…The plan would certainly have implications for some of our recent graduates and current students….”
wnky.com
WKU students react to Biden’s announcement on debt relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky-President Biden is saying that he will be following through on his campaign promise, and relieve some student debt. Biden announced he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers. People who earn less than $125,000 dollars per year, or $250,000 for couples who file taxes together are eligible.
kentuckytoday.com
Registration open for Friends of Life Celebration in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, church leaders and pregnancy resource center directors are invited to attend the Friends of Life Celebration, a banquet where Kentucky Baptist churches will be encouraged to partner with local pregnancy resource centers and to create a culture of protecting human life in their congregations.
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
wnky.com
Tops Welcome Back College Football by Beating Austin Peay, 38-27
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the very first college football game of 2022, wide receiver Malachi Corley hauled in three touchdown passes while the WKU defense forced three turnovers, and the Hilltoppers opened the 2022 campaign with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The...
wcluradio.com
Worldwide Technologies LLC to expand with new $1.2 million facility in Glasgow
FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing sector as Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, will invest over $1.2 million and create 16 quality jobs with a new facility in Glasgow. “One reason we are experiencing unprecedented economic...
wnky.com
Kentucky Downs Fanduel Meet gearing up
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Reach in your closet and dust off your derby hats, because horse race season is here. Over in Franklin, they want you to check out their thoroughbred action. The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs is proud to present their Fanduel Meet. Next week, Thursday, September 1st, kicks off their opening weekend.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville mayoral candidates speak with Association of Realtors
The Hopkinsville-Christian County and Todd County Association of Realtors heard from the two candidates running for Mayor of Hopkinsville at their Thursday meeting. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions about housing, rental agreements, evictions and more. On the topic of homelessness in Hopkinsville, West says she would first form a coalition that would accurately count the number of people struggling with homelessness, and from there find ways to address the problem.
k105.com
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
wnky.com
Lady Toppers Suffer 2-0 Loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — WKU Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to Vanderbilt on Thursday night in Nashville. A scoreless match through the first 50 minutes, the Commodores scored two second half goals to clinch the win. “I thought we started off the game with a lot of discipline and intensity,”...
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 11, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 11 – Aug. 22, 2022. Hannah R. Wyatt, 21, and Jackson T. Meredith, 21, both of Glasgow. Aug. 15, 2022:. Courtney J. Sentle, 23, and Beau D. Hurt, 21, both of...
wnky.com
Interstate 165 and KY 9007 project in Warren County beginning next week
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – A project to resurface parts of Interstate 165 and KY 9007 from the interchange with I-65 to U.S. 231 is set to begin next week. Crews are expected to begin removing pavement markings starting next week, with paving beginning the following week. The Kentucky Transportation...
wvih.com
Bowling Green Man Faces Theft & Drug Charges
The Bowling Green Police arrested a man Friday morning and charged him with theft and drug charges following an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 33 year-old Wesley Simpson, of Bowling Green, as he is believed to be involved in at least ten catalytic converter thefts locally in early August. Simpson was...
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman arrested on shoplifting charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say they arrested a woman Friday on theft charges. On Aug. 19, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Walmart to a shoplifting complaint and made contact with 34-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Curtsinger of Glasgow, who attempted to provide a false identity multiple times. Authorities stated they confirmed Curtsinger had three active warrants, and she was placed under arrest.
k105.com
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield
Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
