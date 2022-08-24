Read full article on original website
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg
PHOENIX –US 93 is closed in both directions in Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 199 near US 60 eastbound. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen...
I-17 northbound closed in New River
PHOENIX – The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed in New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 232. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the...
Show your dog love by keeping them safe, away from roadways
Today, August 26, is National Dog Day. We know the importance that pets play in our lives and we certainly do not want to darken the mood on a day such as today, when many are celebrating and pampering their doggos. Because we want to see those very good boys...
