WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami
(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead in fiery I-75 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Davie Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes underneath the Griffin Road overpass. According to FHP, witnesses reported...
WSVN-TV
Fatal crash causes partial road closure on I-75
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale led to some road closures. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Griffin Road, Friday. Officials said a vehicle veered off the highway and collided with a concrete column before the car...
Click10.com
Juvenile suspects fleeing police in stolen car cause deadly crash in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Broward County. It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday along West Oakland Park Boulevard and NW Ninth Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive in reference to an occupied...
Click10.com
6 sent to hospital after Tri-Rail train slams into abandoned vehicle, partially derails
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Medics took six people to the hospital after a Tri-Rail train hit an abandoned vehicle left on the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale, partially derailing the train, according to police. Detective Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson, said the crash happened at around 6:10...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized
A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
NBC Miami
1 Dead in Fiery Morning Crash on I-75 Near Griffin Road
All southbound general-purpose lanes are shutdown on Interstate 75 after a morning crash Saturday left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The incident occured just after 8 a.m. Saturday when the victim's vehicle veered left off the roadway on I-75 and entered the grass median colliding with a concrete column, witnesses told FHP.
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
msn.com
Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5
Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to turn himself in to authorities, per source
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County Commissioner will soon be surrendering himself to authorities. Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Local 10 News that Joe Martinez will turn himself in sometime this week. This appears to stem from a public corruption investigation. Martinez was first elected to the...
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
Click10.com
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
ems1.com
Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says
A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
Click10.com
Boat captain in Broward offers reward to recover stolen ‘one of a kind’ fishing rods
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A thief stole close to $25,000 in fishing rods and reels from a charter boat captain in Broward County, so on Friday he offered a cash reward to anyone who helps him recover his property — no questions asked. Capt. Mark DiDario, Jr., of...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
