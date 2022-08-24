Read full article on original website
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators’ calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma...
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. “It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. "My heart breaks...
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
Rum Creek Fire grows to 8,400 acres, destroys 3 structures; Gov. Brown declares state wildfire threat emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday as Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency due to the imminent threat of more blazes.
Get ready for air travel now with Real ID-compliant driver license, Oregon DMV reminds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you travel by air or might in the future, make sure you have identification acceptable at airport security checkpoints, the Oregon DMV reminded Friday. Starting next May, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID for all flights such as a Real ID-compliant driver...
Oregon PUC approves Pacific Power discount for income-qualifying residential customers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Public Utility Commission said Friday it has approved PacifiCorp’s program to offer income-qualifying residential customers an ongoing discount to their monthly bills. To qualify, customers must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income level. House Bill 2475, passed...
