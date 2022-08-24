ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
KTVZ

Rum Creek Fire grows to 8,400 acres, destroys 3 structures; Gov. Brown declares state wildfire threat emergency

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday as Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency due to the imminent threat of more blazes.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy