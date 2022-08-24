ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Price of Rent Per Month Hits Record High Impacting the Housing Crisis

By Meredith St. Henry
 4 days ago
For the 17th month in a row, the price of rent has gone up. Now the average median rent is at a record high of $1,879.

“I’ve been doing real estate for over 22 years, and this is the highest I’ve seen the market,” said Tricia Wirth, Broker & Owner at Results Real Estate.

With few affordable houses on the market, renters have been struggling to find a place to live.

“I don’t have anything available to offer anybody. They’ve just been filled. There’s no vacancy,” said Wirth.

But deciding to increase rent is a balancing act.

“I have a few here locally in Reed City that has had the same families in and because they care for my homes and treat them as their own. I have not increased their rents. I’ve kept them the same because I want to keep those tenants,” explained Wirth.

The average price of rent steadily increasing impacts the Cadillac Housing Commission.

“For people in our program, if it’s the low-income public housing program or the Section eight program, there’s only so much money that we can spend with that voucher,” Said Carrie Ferguson, the Executive Director at the Cadillac Housing Commission. “The single bedroom cap is around $710 a month. If a landlord can rent that apartment for $950 to somebody without a voucher, of course, they will do that because they’re a business person. So it makes sense.”

Realtors say their best advice to someone who is looking to rent is to hang in there. They expect prices to drop and work on your credit score slowly.

The Cadillac Housing Commission says they are always accepting applicants and at least can add you to a waiting list.

