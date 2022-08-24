ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

First Day of School For Loudoun Public Schools

More than 82,000 students hit the road this morning, in buses, on bikes and in cars for the first day of school at Loudoun’s 98 public schools. Across the county kids were greeted by smiling and cheerful staff members as they walked into school. At Round Hill Elementary School in western Loudoun students walked into school to music played by the Woodgrove High School marching band and were greeted by ‘Beary’ the bear, the school mascot.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax County, VA
Government
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#K12#Dia De Los Muertos
ffxnow.com

Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
TYSONS, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station

This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Washington Informer

Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup

After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant

He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy