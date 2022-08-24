Read full article on original website
First Day of School For Loudoun Public Schools
More than 82,000 students hit the road this morning, in buses, on bikes and in cars for the first day of school at Loudoun’s 98 public schools. Across the county kids were greeted by smiling and cheerful staff members as they walked into school. At Round Hill Elementary School in western Loudoun students walked into school to music played by the Woodgrove High School marching band and were greeted by ‘Beary’ the bear, the school mascot.
Prince George's Starting Schoolyear With Shortage of Teachers, Bus Drivers
Students head back to school Monday in Prince George's County, and as teachers get ready for the start of the year, they are also preparing for some obstacles. The county is short almost 1,000 teachers and more than 100 bus drivers. “We expect to still have on average about four-and-a-half...
'It's a slap in the face to other teachers' | Parents in Prince William worry about uncertified teachers in the classrooms
GAINESVILLE, Va. — Some Virginia parents are upset over who's teaching their child's classes. The nationwide teacher shortage means a lot of schools in our area are putting other staffers at the front of the room. Prince William County Public Schools hired 91 of what they’re calling Teaching Professionals...
Alexandria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Alexandria. The Lake Braddock High School football team will have a game with Hayfield Secondary School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Lake Braddock High SchoolHayfield Secondary School.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VDOE issues Superintendent memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements
The Virginia Department of Education released a memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements in response to two major cases involving the alleged sexual misconduct of public school employees.
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday
Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday. The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
Howard University dorms evacuated after 'terroristic' bomb threats made within 48 hours
The recent bomb threats at Howard appear to be part of a wave of threats against several HBCUs this year.
Youngkin responds to GOP candidates who laughed at autistic student singing nat'l anthem
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report on a YouTube video showing Republican Fairfax County School Board candidates Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem at a Fairfax County School Board meeting. “I’m...
Why an American chestnut tree in Centreville is the 'holy grail' for conservationists
After the species was devastated by an Asian blight in the early 20th century, a single American chestnut tree in Centreville has been deemed a “precious resource” by the Delaware Nature Society. Jim White, a senior fellow at the Delaware Nature Society, said the tree discovered at Coverdale...
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville
This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup
After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
