Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.” The performance saw her interacting with a silhouette for the TikTok viral hit with black-and-white visuals before she transitioned into “2 Be Loved,” dancing in front of a pyramid screen where miniature versions of the singer accompanied her with fun choreography. By the end, the audience stood up...

MUSIC ・ 8 MINUTES AGO