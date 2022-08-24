Read full article on original website
Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.” The performance saw her interacting with a silhouette for the TikTok viral hit with black-and-white visuals before she transitioned into “2 Be Loved,” dancing in front of a pyramid screen where miniature versions of the singer accompanied her with fun choreography. By the end, the audience stood up...
Katrina Babies filmmaker talks about what inspired his documentary, impact he hopes it has on viewers
It was 17 years ago when Hurricane Katrina made landfall, and filmmaker Edwards Buckels’ documentary, “Katrina Babies,” tells a story many haven’t heard.
Fergie Shocks Fans Joining Jack Harlow To Open The VMAs With ‘First Class’ Performance
Fergalicious in the house! Fergie, 47, made a surprise appearance at the start of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and gave her first live performance in four years. She sang her iconic song “Glamorous” with Jack Harlow, after he sang “First Class” which samples Fergie’s 2007 hit. Fergie looked gorgeous for the performance and the audience went absolutely wild.
