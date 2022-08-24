Fearing Home Invasion, Bachelorette Party Calls 911 on People Living in Basement of Airbnb Rental

Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
insideedition.com
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman From Entering Emergency Room
A Florida cop blocked a pregnant woman from entering a hospital. Kevin Enciso was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when he saw two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance. After he honked, one patrol car moved and he drove around the other one. However, an officer got out of the car and demanded to see Enciso's license. After he refuses to show it, a tense back-and-forth starts. The couple was able to proceed after a fire rescue truck crew checked the wife's blood pressure.
insideedition.com
Brink's Guard Was Asleep in Truck During $100M Jewelry Heist, Lawsuit Claims
New details are emerging from an estimated $100 million jewelry heist from a Brink's armored tractor-trailer. The theft, which is believed to be the largest in U.S. history, happened five weeks ago as the vehicle was transporting the jewels to a gem show in Pasadena, California. The truck pulled into...
insideedition.com
New York Woman Attacked by Rabies-Infected Fox
A rabid fox attacked a woman outside of her New York home. Sherri Russo was in her front yard when a fox started to viciously attack her. As she tried to break free, the animal bit her legs and scratched her arms. Her neighbor eventually came to the rescue and stopped the fox from attacking the woman. The fox was later caught and tested positive for rabies. Russo was treated immediately and is showing no signs that she contracted rabies.
