Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops. Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Driver's name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND

PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
UNDERWOOD, ND
Bismarck, ND
Concrete, ND
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
NEW TOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Crash caused power outages around 12th Street and Airport Road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 1:10 P.M. 8/26): According to a social media post by the Bismarck Police Department, Bismarck Expressway has reopened. Bismarck Expressway from 12th Street to Airport Road is closed and power is out in the area as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a traffic accident.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.
BISMARCK, ND
News Break
KFYR-TV

Underwood woman struck by lightning in car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
UNDERWOOD, ND
wdayradionow.com

Woman unharmed following lightning strike while inside vehicle

(Bismarck, ND) -- A local woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was in was literally struck by lightning last week in Bismarck. Authorities say Rachel Sem had been driving home from work in late Tuesday afternoon when she saw a bright flash and both heard and felt a loud noise that prompted her to stop her car. Just then, she caught a whiff of burning fabric and noticed the car's headliner was charred. Officials later determined the vehicle, which was totaled, had indeed been zapped.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Cannonball man dies weeks after head-on collision on Hwy 1806

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 19-year-old man from Cannonball, ND involved in a head-on collision earlier this month has passed away due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on August 8 at approximately 12:32 a.m., one vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Bismarck man, was traveling […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Fort Yates artists transform community with murals

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – A handful of buildings in Fort Yates recently got a new coat of paint. The city was selected by the Denver-based group Babe Walls for a mural project. Artists from Denver helped local artists transform these buildings into works of art. They hope their...
FORT YATES, ND

