KFYR-TV
Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops. Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
KFYR-TV
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
kfgo.com
Driver’s name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
Dump truck hits overhead lines, forces closure of Bismarck Expressway for several blocks
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.: The Bismarck Police Department reports the closed portion of Bismarck Expressway is open once again to traffic. Police say around 3:15 a.m., a dump truck turned from 18th Street South onto East Bismarck Expressway without lowering the dump part of the truck. As a result, the dump part […]
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
KFYR-TV
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building. But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground. Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.
KFYR-TV
Crash caused power outages around 12th Street and Airport Road
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - (UPDATE 1:10 P.M. 8/26): According to a social media post by the Bismarck Police Department, Bismarck Expressway has reopened. Bismarck Expressway from 12th Street to Airport Road is closed and power is out in the area as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a traffic accident.
KFYR-TV
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
KFYR-TV
Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.
KFYR-TV
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
wdayradionow.com
Woman unharmed following lightning strike while inside vehicle
(Bismarck, ND) -- A local woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was in was literally struck by lightning last week in Bismarck. Authorities say Rachel Sem had been driving home from work in late Tuesday afternoon when she saw a bright flash and both heard and felt a loud noise that prompted her to stop her car. Just then, she caught a whiff of burning fabric and noticed the car's headliner was charred. Officials later determined the vehicle, which was totaled, had indeed been zapped.
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
3 vehicle crash resulted in 1 dead
At the time, patrol says there were 9 children on it, ranging in ages from 10 to 12.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
KFYR-TV
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
Cannonball man dies weeks after head-on collision on Hwy 1806
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 19-year-old man from Cannonball, ND involved in a head-on collision earlier this month has passed away due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on August 8 at approximately 12:32 a.m., one vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Bismarck man, was traveling […]
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – A handful of buildings in Fort Yates recently got a new coat of paint. The city was selected by the Denver-based group Babe Walls for a mural project. Artists from Denver helped local artists transform these buildings into works of art. They hope their...
