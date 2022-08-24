Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Youth to Benefit From Art Center Grant
Grant funding is opening up opportunities for youth art makers in Salina. Salina Art Center has been awarded an Arts Engagement in American Communities Grant through the National Endowment for the Arts to fund opportunities for youth art makers to use art as a catalyst for discussing issues of relevance and significance to their generation.
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Bolen, David...
ksal.com
Concern Following Four Overdoses
Four recent drug overdoes in Riley County, including one at a school, have prompted officials to issue a warning. On Wednesday Riley County Police and EMS responded to two overdoses involving adults. Last week, they responded to two more overdoses over the course of 48 hours, both involving juveniles, with one occurring at Manhattan High School during school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman arrested for child endangerment
A Manhattan woman is jailed on charges she endangered the lives of children on two separate occasions. Riley County Police say 26-year-old Maria Bryan was arrested Thursday on a warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child in connection to a March 22 incident where she allegedly caused bodily harm to and placed a 2-year-old female victim in a situation where the child’s well-being was endangered. She’s also charged in a June 5 incident where she placed the same child victim and a now 7-year-old male in an additional situation where their well-being was endangered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Crimestoppers
On Sunday, August 21, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park,. 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina, in regards to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray painted...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Comments / 0