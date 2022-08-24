ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

msn.com

27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022

September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
RALEIGH, NC
rew-online.com

Compass Opens First Permanent Office In Raleigh, North Carolina

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, is excited to announce that swiftly following the one year anniversary of expanding into North Carolina, the company has opened its first permanent office space in Raleigh, located at 3800 Glenwood Avenue. “Compass’ new midtown space is more...
RALEIGH, NC
newsoforange.com

Museum hires Mebane native as site manager

The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
raleighmag.com

21 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Aug. 25–31

Ensuring that no school-aged gals go back to school without menstrual products and other everyday essentials, the No Woman No Girl Initiative is hosting a back-to-school drive. And that’s on period. nowomannogirl.org. 8/25. Cinema in the Square. Sprawl out in Moore Square for a free showing of Shrek under...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
WRAL News

Demolition begins for Raleigh comedy landmark comedy club

Raleigh, N.C. — A popular comedy landmark in Raleigh is being torn down and replaced with a mixed-used development on West Morgan Street. Charlie Goodnights' Comedy Club opened in 1983 and attracted famous comedians, as well as up-and-coming talent. When local comedians and comedy fans lose a cherished comedy...
RALEIGH, NC

