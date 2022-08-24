ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

Paso school board passes symbolic resolution about gender specific titles

Scattered applause and booing marked the end of a divisive 5 1/2-hour long Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting. The majority of that Aug. 23 meeting was spent discussing a resolution stating that the district would not support any "mandate which replaces traditional gender-specific names such as mother and father, Mr. and Mrs., ladies and gentlemen, and boys and girls."
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Paso Robles, CA
Society
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles City Council appoints Bausch to fill empty council seat

The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint school board trustee Chris Bausch to fill the empty District 2 seat previous held by Maria Garcia, who resigned on Aug. 3. Bausch, a business consultant, is running unopposed for the District 2 seat. Regardless of the appointment, Bausch would...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Transgender People#Racism#Paso Robles School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 15-23

Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy