Paso school board passes symbolic resolution about gender specific titles
Scattered applause and booing marked the end of a divisive 5 1/2-hour long Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting. The majority of that Aug. 23 meeting was spent discussing a resolution stating that the district would not support any "mandate which replaces traditional gender-specific names such as mother and father, Mr. and Mrs., ladies and gentlemen, and boys and girls."
Laurene McCoy announces candidacy for Paso Robles school board
Opposes critical race theory and transgender ideology in schools. – Paso Robles local Laurene D. McCoy has announced her candidacy for the at-large seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. McCoy is a former Bearcat, class of 2003, and a 23-year Paso Robles resident who, with her husband, has two children enrolled in the school district.
Relax, Paso school board. No one is trying to outlaw gendered words like Mr. and Mrs.
”It’s nothing more than fear-mongering from a board majority that loves to keep its finger on the panic button.” writes The Tribune Editorial Board.
Paso Robles school board member steps down to take seat on City Council
That leaves the school board with its second vacancy in less than a year.
Paso Robles firefighters endorse Mayor Martin for re-election
Paso Robles Professional Firefighters organization endorses Martin’s return for a third term. – The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters organization has endorsed Mayor Steve Martin to return as mayor for a third term. Martin said the firefighters notified him this week of their support. “It’s a great honor to receive...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles City Council appoints Bausch to fill empty council seat
The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint school board trustee Chris Bausch to fill the empty District 2 seat previous held by Maria Garcia, who resigned on Aug. 3. Bausch, a business consultant, is running unopposed for the District 2 seat. Regardless of the appointment, Bausch would...
Lompoc Record
The city of Santa Maria incorporated in September, and much more | Shirley Contreras
Sept. 17, 1804: Mission Santa Inez was founded. Sept. 12, 1840: Gov. Juan Bautista Alvarado granted the 8,841.21-acre Casmalia Rancho to Antonio Olivera. Sept. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge. September 1883: A raging fire destroyed the T. A. Jones &...
Community members sign petition against Dana Reserve housing development
The Dana Reserve housing development covers nearly 300 acres on the west side of Nipomo. Streets in neighborhoods bordering the project are lined with signs opposing it.
New Times
Paso Robles residents divided on allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries
"Weed and wine, doesn't that sound good together?" One Paso Robles resident asked that question at an Aug. 18 community forum where residents discussed the implications of allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city. Some residents vehemently opposed the idea, citing the effects of cannabis on youth and...
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria
The non-profit organization 'Let's Make a Difference will hold a BBQ fundraiser at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The post ‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
The influential Varian brothers are the subject of a new exhibit at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.
SLO County adds 500 new COVID cases. See where the majority were counted
No new COVID deaths were recorded this week, and nine people are hospitalized with the virus.
San Luis Obispo County to take over Ontario Ridge Trail
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unamiously supported easements with two property owners to make the Ontario Ridge Trail an official county trail.
kprl.com
SLO Co Covid Update 08.26.2022
Covid cases in San Luis Obispo county trending down. Only 510 new cases reported over the past week. 149 new cases in Paso Robles.
kcbx.org
South SLO County governments team up to create new sustainable water supply for residents
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, and SLO County’s Sanitation District are planning to create a sustainable water supply for South SLO County residents through a project called Central Coast Blue. It aims to build a new treatment facility to recycle water. “We all share the same groundwater...
KSBW.com
New request asks judge to allow video for Kristin Smart trial closing arguments
Nine news organizations and the producer of the “Your Own Backyard” podcast are asking for the judge in the Kristin Smart murder trial to allow audio and video recordings for closing arguments and the reading of verdicts. The group, which includes KSBW 8, released a joint letter to...
Death notices for Aug. 15-23
Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
New Times
The Place on PCH in Oceano is a studio where artists can explore creativity and themselves
A pandemic gorilla slathered in red hunches over next to the stairs that lead down to an art studio. Topped by a black felt sombrero, Darcy Badiali's sculpture watches over the koi pond, art-filled walls, and potted plants that populate The Place on PCH. The slatted floor is still wet...
New community plaza coming to Oceano
Caltrans is drawing the final designs for a community plaza coming to a triangular-shaped area between Highway 1, Beach Street and 17th Street in Oceano.
