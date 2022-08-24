ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature […]
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
News19 WLTX

Gov. McMaster signs paid family leave act for state employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state employees are now eligible for up to 6 weeks of paid family leave thanks to a bipartisan effort by members of the General Assembly. Governor Henry McMaster signed bill S.11 Thursday morning at the State House. The bill will give employees of the state of South Carolina paid family leave for the birth of a child, adoption of a child and for fostering a child.
WIS-TV

South Carolina well positioned to weather potential recession, labor shortage here to stay says Columbia economist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia economics expert is predicting South Carolina is well positioned to handle a potential recession. Joseph C. Von Nessen is a research economist in the Division of Research at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Von Nessen is an expert in regional economics and economic forecasting. He spoke with WIS to discuss the latest state economic data.
iheart.com

Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gov. McMaster signs parental leave law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is ceremonially signing the state’s new parental leave law. It impacts state employees and allows them to take up to six weeks of paid time off after the birth of a child in their family. It provides for six weeks for the parent who gave birth and two weeks for non-birthing parents. This includes those who adopt or foster.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina's mental health director to resign Nov. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of South Carolina's Department of Mental Health is giving up the post he's held for two years, officials said. Dr. Kenneth Rogers, a psychiatrist hired to run the agency in April 2020, announced last Thursday at an executive session of a meeting of the Mental Health Commission that he would be leaving the department effective Nov. 1, The State reported.
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina gets $2.8M from USDA for 9 rural climate change projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced South Carolina will receive $2.8 million in federal funds for 9 rural projects as part of a national effort to combat climate change. A total of $121 million is being dedicated to critical infrastructure in 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico by the USDA Rural Development division.
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

