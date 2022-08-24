ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hats-off-to-law-enforcement-in-montgomery-county/
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say

HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Wanted woman arrested for fraudulent credit cards, ID’s and social security cards

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud. On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
