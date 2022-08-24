Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
HATS OFF TO LAW ENFORCEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
As of 10 am Sunday morning Montgomery County has booked in 15 intoxicated drivers removed from the roads in Montgomery County last night and 7 persons charged with public intoxication. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hats-off-to-law-enforcement-in-montgomery-county/
Texas gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged with capital murder in connection with 2 teens killed at pool party in north Harris County, documents say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is facing charges in connection with a pool party shooting that left two teens dead in north Harris County in July, according to court documents. Jamil Early Syrie Jr., 18, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Dillon Denman and Cameron Allen, both 17 years old.
KHOU
Houston shooting: HPD Chief Troy Finner says a gunman lured people outside and opened fire
Investigators say the suspect lured people out of their homes by setting fires, then opened fire. They say he also shot at firefighters.
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car.
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
mocomotive.com
Texas Right to Life director arrested, accused of online solicitation of minor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Right to Life director was fired the same day he was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to the anti-abortion rights organization. Lucas Bowen was arrested in early August for the alleged crime, according to the Montgomery County District…
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
Man in suspicious car attempting to solicit girls near Dueitt Middle School, Spring ISD police say
Officials have identified the vehicle and no other incidents have been reported pertaining to the car, but are warning people to be aware of their surroundings.
'He didn't wrap himself': Mom questions lack of progress to solve death of son entombed in blanket
More than a month has gone by since a 27-year-old man's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch. His mom speaks only to ABC13.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
Click2Houston.com
2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 24400 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 on Saturday afternoon. According to...
Suspect charged in the murder of 17-year-olds who were shot during pool party in north Harris County
A nearby gas station employee said more than 100 young people bombarded his store around the time of the shooting.
mocomotive.com
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/hpd-updates-splendora-officer-involved-shooting/
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
cw39.com
Wanted woman arrested for fraudulent credit cards, ID’s and social security cards
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have arrested a wanted woman in north Harris County accused of fraud. On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Briarcreek Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the female involved in the disturbance was identified as Shamaine Bryant.
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
