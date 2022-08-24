Read full article on original website
Single mother of three receives brand new home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs single mom was presented with a brand new home on Friday thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH). For about four years, Jennifer and her three boys lived in an older two-bedroom apartment with bad foundation, mold, and very old plumbing. Crime is escalating in the […]
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events.
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Pueblo Teen With Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Celebrates Memorable Birthday by Becoming Prom Queen
Pueblo teen Amaria Granger finally fulfilled a dream she'd had since she was a little girl just days before she celebrated her 14th birthday. Granger, who lives with a rare and incurable disease, became a prom queen on August 18, according to The Pueblo Chieftain. She took home the honor at the Eagleridge Events Center in front of close family and friends, local children with disabilities, and about 50 students from Pueblo high schools.
CSPD is joining in on celebrating their furry friends on National Dog Day.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is joining in on celebrating their furry friends on National Dog Day.
Son Shine Days: A family friendly event for local crafters this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday kicked off day one of a weekend of 'Son shine Days.' The event features 70 local vendors showcasing their crafts, live music, kids rides and games at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Son Shine Days is part of Son Shine Shows LLC, who put on a series of events The post Son Shine Days: A family friendly event for local crafters this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs
Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Calling all dog lovers and furry family members: Saturday is the 23rd annual ROMP event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday marks the 23rd annual ROMP event at All Breed Rescue and Training, a non-profit dog rescue and training facility in Colorado Springs. The event will have vendors, food trucks, games, training demonstrations such as agility, crafts for kids, contests for people and dogs, as well as over 100 raffle The post Calling all dog lovers and furry family members: Saturday is the 23rd annual ROMP event appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs mom struggling to find child care amid Pikes Peak College closing child care
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College's Rampart campus in north Colorado Springs has closed its child development center, leaving a dozen students searching for child care services. Pikes Peak's Centennial campus in southwest Colorado Springs is now taking on caring for more children; however, it's currently at capacity and is a sizable drive for parents on the north side.
The City of Pueblo bringing in extra dumpsters and street sweepers for fair
The City of Pueblo is bringing in reinforcements to keep the streets free of trash during the Colorado State Fair.
150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for multiple events held at the 150th Colorado State Fair Saturday morning. The winners are from the marching bands, floats, horses and pooper scoopers competitions. Colorado State Fair Parade 2022 Results Sweepstakes Awards 4th Place Trophy and a Check for $100 with a The post 150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced appeared first on KRDO.
A Downtown Mural With a Message for Everyone
(Colorado Springs, CO) For twenty-four years, "Art on the Streets" has played an integral role in adding beauty and color to the public spaces in downtown Colorado Springs. Artists from around the world submit proposals to this annual program, and twelve pieces are selected by an independent panel of art curators and practitioners every year.
Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran
The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Celebrate Senior Week at the Pueblo Zoo
PUEBLO, Colo. — September is a great month for Seniors at the Pueblo Zoo! The annual Senior Week presented by Health Solutions is back and better than ever. Seniors 65+ along with their caregivers receive free admission during Senior Week September 11-17. 2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of recognizing Seniors in the Pueblo community. “It is […]
Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You could say it was love at first... scrape. As unromantic as that sounds, Greg and Brandi Glenn found their match on the sand castle circuit. And, as they say, "the rest is history." 30 years into making a career of digging themselves out of a hard spot, the husband and The post Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again appeared first on KRDO.
Puff Puffette Pass brings a Hong Kong treat to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo food truck gets creative with “bubble” waffles as a base for delicious ice cream treats! Cooper Watts, the owner of Puff Puffette Pass, wanted to stand out from the Pueblo food scene and decided to start his own food truck business. Adding his own flare and personality to the common […]
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs
In the next five years, the global fast-food chicken chain will open four to six locations with 16 potentially on the horizon
Experience wild and quirky at Ivywild Garden Art Toure
COLORADO SPRINGS — Neighbors in Ivywild are hosting the first ever Ivywild Garden Art Toure (IGATE) on Aug. 27. Ivywild is inviting everyone to the wild and quirky toures through local gardens, outdoor artwork and crafts from people in the neighborhood. The Toure will start in the gardens of the Millibo Art Theatre located on […]
