Steamboat Springs, CO

The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Jared Polis
Michael Bennet
John Hickenlooper
95 Rock KKNN

Don't Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden's loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado State Senator Priola Switches His Party Affiliation

This story by Lindsey Toomer appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 22, 2022. Colorado State Senator Kevin Priola announced his switch from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party on Monday, though he said the way he votes on legislation will remain unchanged. In a letter announcing his move, Priola...
castlepinesconnection.com

One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace

Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
steamboatradio.com

Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Aug. 26

The ribbon-cutting for the new Cyber Security program at Colorado Northwestern Community College was Thursday. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was part of the ceremony. He said he knew CNCC was interested in a cyber security program. Guests at the ribbon cutting in Craig were also given a Cyber Range...
