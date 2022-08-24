Read full article on original website
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state
(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.
cpr.org
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
Colorado Barely Makes it on the List of Best States to Live
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events.
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
kunc.org
Colorado Edition: Indigenous water management; deep rattlesnake lore; ‘Spin Me Round’ review
The seven western states in the Colorado River Basin are still looking for a way to conserve an unprecedented amount of water after failing to meet a federal deadline for a plan. The river’s two largest reservoirs are approaching critically low levels. Native people have lived in the Southwest...
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado State Senator Priola Switches His Party Affiliation
This story by Lindsey Toomer appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 22, 2022. Colorado State Senator Kevin Priola announced his switch from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party on Monday, though he said the way he votes on legislation will remain unchanged. In a letter announcing his move, Priola...
castlepinesconnection.com
One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace
Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Aug. 26
The ribbon-cutting for the new Cyber Security program at Colorado Northwestern Community College was Thursday. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was part of the ceremony. He said he knew CNCC was interested in a cyber security program. Guests at the ribbon cutting in Craig were also given a Cyber Range...
