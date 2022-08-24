ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP

El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
DENTON, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. Colorado: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes. Friday, September 2, 2022; 9:00 p.m. CT; Folsom Field; Boulder, Colorado. TV: ESPN (Broadcast Crew TBA) Radio: FrogsToday; Horned Frogs Sports Network. Records: TCU 0-0; Colorado 0-0 Rankings: Both teams...
BOULDER, CO
dallasexpress.com

First-Ever International College Football Game Taking Place in DFW

Fort Worth will host the first-ever international college football game on Saturday when the Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) Rams face the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro Red Wolves at Farrington field at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves are student-athletes at a branch of Arkansas State University in Central Mexico, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Football beats Trinity in first game of season 17-13

Click the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information about the varsity football game on Thursday, August 25 against Euless Trinity High School. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: non-district football game against the Trinity Trojans. When: Thursday,...
PROSPER, TX
WFAA

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

St. John Bosco vs. Allen score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps

The nation's top-ranked high school football team gets its 2022 season underway on Friday night when the St. John Bosco (Calif.) Braves visit the Allen (Tex.) Eagles. Allen checks in at No. 48 nationally and ninth in the state of Texas, so this top-50 showdown will draw plenty of attention from prep fans around the nation. Top-ranked St. John Bosco also made national headlines this week by becoming the first program to sign a team-wide NIL deal.
ALLEN, TX
fox44news.com

Midway falls in season opener against Mansfield

HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Football team started its 2022 season with a 31-14 loss to Mansfield. Next up for the Panthers is a game on the road against Odessa Permian on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm.
MANSFIELD, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else

SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
WFAA

NBA player arrested in Florida on Tarrant County warrant, officials say

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held. Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?

For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
FORT WORTH, TX
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Westlake notches blow-out win for new head coach's first game

Tony Salazar, longtime defensive coordinator for the Westlake Chaparrals took over as head coach for this season following the retirement of Todd Dodge. The team delivered a 44-14 win against Fort Bend Ridge Point, extending their now 41-game winning streak.
WESTLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
msn.com

New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas

Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
DALLAS, TX

