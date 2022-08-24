Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
5 Things We Learned About UTEP in Their Disappointing Opening Loss to North Texas
There's no sugarcoating it. Despite a solid start, the UTEP football team disappointed the fan base on Saturday night in front of a packed house, falling to North Texas, 31-13. The city of El Paso held up its end of the bargain. The announced attendance of 45,971 fans at the...
247Sports
Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP
El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. Colorado: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes. Friday, September 2, 2022; 9:00 p.m. CT; Folsom Field; Boulder, Colorado. TV: ESPN (Broadcast Crew TBA) Radio: FrogsToday; Horned Frogs Sports Network. Records: TCU 0-0; Colorado 0-0 Rankings: Both teams...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
dallasexpress.com
First-Ever International College Football Game Taking Place in DFW
Fort Worth will host the first-ever international college football game on Saturday when the Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) Rams face the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro Red Wolves at Farrington field at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves are student-athletes at a branch of Arkansas State University in Central Mexico, the...
eaglenationonline.com
Football beats Trinity in first game of season 17-13
Click the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information about the varsity football game on Thursday, August 25 against Euless Trinity High School. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: non-district football game against the Trinity Trojans. When: Thursday,...
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
CBS Sports
St. John Bosco vs. Allen score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
The nation's top-ranked high school football team gets its 2022 season underway on Friday night when the St. John Bosco (Calif.) Braves visit the Allen (Tex.) Eagles. Allen checks in at No. 48 nationally and ninth in the state of Texas, so this top-50 showdown will draw plenty of attention from prep fans around the nation. Top-ranked St. John Bosco also made national headlines this week by becoming the first program to sign a team-wide NIL deal.
fox44news.com
Midway falls in season opener against Mansfield
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Football team started its 2022 season with a 31-14 loss to Mansfield. Next up for the Panthers is a game on the road against Odessa Permian on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm.
papercitymag.com
Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else
SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
WFAA
NBA player arrested in Florida on Tarrant County warrant, officials say
MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in southern Florida on an out-of-state fugitive warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for "dangerous drugs," according to officials at Miami Dade Corrections Facility, where he is currently being held. Prince, who recently signed a two-year extension with the...
keranews.org
Who was Amon G. Carter? And why was he 'Mr. Fort Worth'?
For many North Texans — particularly the thousands of newcomers who've moved here -- Amon G. Carter is just a name on a museum, a college stadium (at TCU), several streets, even a lake. But Carter was an epic figure in the city's history. And Dave Leiber, the "Watchdog" columnist for the Dallas Morning News was inspired to write a one-man play about him, a play that opens this weekend in Hurst.
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
fox7austin.com
Westlake notches blow-out win for new head coach's first game
Tony Salazar, longtime defensive coordinator for the Westlake Chaparrals took over as head coach for this season following the retirement of Todd Dodge. The team delivered a 44-14 win against Fort Bend Ridge Point, extending their now 41-game winning streak.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
msn.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
