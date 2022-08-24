Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years.

Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 years) for aggravated burglary and 13 months for three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Caballeros-Yescas broke into Mojica’s home in the 500 block of W. 17th Street on July 7, 2018, and shot her. Mojica died at a hospital.

Investigators identified Caballeros-Yescas as their suspect and began looking for him. He was finally located almost two years later in Texas. He was extradited to Sedgwick County and booked into jail in May of 2020.

Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty to felony first-degree murder and the other counts this past February, just before a jury trial was set to begin.

Mojica’s friends say she kicked Caballeros-Yescas out of her home just a week before the murder. They say she was planning to move to Mexico with her son to be closer to her son’s father.

