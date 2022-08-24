ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years.

Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 years) for aggravated burglary and 13 months for three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Caballeros-Yescas broke into Mojica’s home in the 500 block of W. 17th Street on July 7, 2018, and shot her. Mojica died at a hospital.

WPD says ‘serial burglar’ is in jail

Investigators identified Caballeros-Yescas as their suspect and began looking for him. He was finally located almost two years later in Texas. He was extradited to Sedgwick County and booked into jail in May of 2020.

Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty to felony first-degree murder and the other counts this past February, just before a jury trial was set to begin.

Mojica’s friends say she kicked Caballeros-Yescas out of her home just a week before the murder. They say she was planning to move to Mexico with her son to be closer to her son’s father.

Mitzi Moore
3d ago

life sentence isn't a life if he can be paroled in 25 years... that's 25 to life. I'm sure Lucy Mojica would have lived more than 25 years had she not been vendicttivly murdered and her son certainly will be dealing with the death of his mother longer than 25 years.. years that Lucy will not get to be a part of. Nah. I don't care if God forgives him, that's God's job. Why can't we say, as a society, that when you murder someone then you forfeit your right to ever walk among us again?

