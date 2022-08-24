ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Fire announces updated hiring process, increased salary for recruits

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has announced an updated process of hiring firefighters along with a bump in salary for new recruits.

According to a release from the department, the hiring process will now take three to five months instead of nine months to a year. The department said the change will be made possible through online testing and concurrent evaluations.

The salary for a fire recruit has also been raised to $49,000 from $43,000. The salary will be increased again, to $51,913, upon successful completion of the academy.

No prior experience is required to work for the city’s fire department, according to the release.

Those interested in learning more are invited to attend an informational session at Fire Station 17, located on 2211 Semmes Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 25, starting at 10 a.m. To attend, RSVP with Amy Vu at Amy.Vu@rva.gov .

