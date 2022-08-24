ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, NC

Duke Energy impostor arrested, case still unraveling

By Robin Kanady
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUPp6_0hU55biZ00

HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives say that arresting a man pretending to be a Duke Energy worker is only the beginning of an unraveling case.

Investigators say a man told customers that if they would pay up, he promised to get them cheaper utility bills. Still, they didn’t know that, according to investigators, he was illegally tampering with electric meters to cheat the system.

PREVIOUS | Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff

Duke Energy knew something was up.

Suddenly, they noticed that North Carolina customers had cheap utility bills.

That’s when sheriff’s investigators say they traced everything to an accused imposter living in the small town of Harmony in Iredell County.

Not everyone in Harmony is in harmony.

“A lot of people have experienced hurts elsewhere and may move just to be let alone,” said James Miller, the suspect’s neighbor.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Neighbors don’t always know one another, but detectives say some put their trust in Mark Absher.

Investigators say he went door-to-door, pretending to be a Duke Energy worker and cashing in on the promise to give customers cheaper energy bills.

“People may seem desperate sometimes and turn to desperate means, but they need to keep hope and to not to turn to some scam in order to make a living,” said Miller.

When people said they wanted lower bills, investigators say Absher made them pay $250 to $400, and he re-calibrated their power meters to drive down the price on their accounts.

When detectives raided Absher’s home in Harmony, they say they found items that belong to Duke Energy.

Miller says he’s not judging.

“Although that’s pretty low to target those who are the most vulnerable, there’s hope for him too,” said Miller.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Absher is in jail under a $400,000 bond and was charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, and some other felonies.

Detectives are not done.

They believe other people may have been scammed in Rowan County, neighboring Iredell County, and other parts of the state.

If you or someone you know has been a victim, don’t hesitate to contact Duke Energy, Detective Simmons, or Detective Bare at (704)216-8700, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday morning near 5000 Cherrycrest Lane in southeast Charlotte. Medic pronounced one victim dead on the scene. Queen City News is on the scene and working to learn more about what […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Harmony, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
ourdavie.com

Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony In Iredell County#Qc News Alerts
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy