Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Virginia Union, minority Chambers receive donation from SI Sportsbook
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several minority Chambers of Commerce and one of Richmond’s historically black universities received tens of thousands of dollars on Thursday. The donations came from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook (SI Sportsbook), one of the companies approved to offer legal online sports betting in Virginia. The donations were:
Investigate
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
Virginia could follow California in ending sales of new gas powered cars by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The future of gas-powered cars could be a thing of the past in Virginia after a new regulation passed in the state of California that would end the sale of new gas-powered cars. The new regulation will lead to the state of California only selling hybrid...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by...
FBI encouraging ‘safe cyber hygiene’ on mobile phones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is encouraging Virginia residents to practice safe cyber hygiene to help stop hackers from getting into your mobile phone. The FBI says a common scam is through social media and dating apps. You may see hackers use a fake profile and ask for money transfers.
