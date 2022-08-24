ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Virginia Union, minority Chambers receive donation from SI Sportsbook

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several minority Chambers of Commerce and one of Richmond’s historically black universities received tens of thousands of dollars on Thursday. The donations came from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook (SI Sportsbook), one of the companies approved to offer legal online sports betting in Virginia. The donations were:
Investigate

Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
FBI encouraging ‘safe cyber hygiene’ on mobile phones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is encouraging Virginia residents to practice safe cyber hygiene to help stop hackers from getting into your mobile phone. The FBI says a common scam is through social media and dating apps. You may see hackers use a fake profile and ask for money transfers.
