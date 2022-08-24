Read full article on original website
WIFR
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
WIFR
Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle course to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport serves as host to a few Tough Mudder USA brings obstacle courses this Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of participants and spectators could run a 5K or 15K obstacle course, ranging between 13 and 30 obstacles. Attendees can also try an infinity run, challenging runners to complete as many laps of the course they can in eight hours.
WIFR
Chromebooks among giveaways at Back 2 School Xtravaganza
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Laptops, Chromebooks and gift cards were some of the items kids could get at the Back-2-School Extravaganza at Empowering Word Christian Center. The first 100 kids got a free meal to an on-site barbecue food truck. Two barber shops also attended to give kids free styles and haircuts. This is the ninth annual event and first since the pandemic.
WIFR
Beloit businesses install boxes to help reduce overdose deaths
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - As drug-related deaths rise in the nation, Beloit businesses take steps to ensure those experiencing an overdose can find help right away. Beloit organization Families Fighting Addiction partnered with the Madison-based non-profit Start Healing Now to install overdose aid kits, or OAKS, in area buildings. Each kit includes Narcan.
WIFR
Faithful 2 Fitness helps community live a healthier lifestyle
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning. It’s organized by Faithful 2 Fitness, a non-profit established in 2014 to help residents with a healthier lifestyle and address any barriers they have to making those changes, including meal prep classes and grocery shopping on a budget.
WIFR
The push to increase the number of minority organ donors, why they are so needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August marks National Donor Awareness Month, and specialists are pleading minority populations to step up and sign up to become and organ donor. “More than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ, to essentially save their life, so people with in stage organ failure, their only option is to get a transplant,” said Doctor Nikole Neidlinger, a transplant surgeon with UW Health.
WIFR
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
WIFR
Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
WIFR
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will...
WIFR
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
WIFR
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
WIFR
Some non-highway vehicles authorized to use county roads in Durand
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board passes an ordinance Thursday evening, giving some off-road drivers the green light to ride the streets of Durand. Golf carts, side-by-sides and other non-highway vehicles will soon be able to enter and exit Durand from South St. and Crowley St., which changes from Mulvain Rd. once you enter the village.
WIFR
Football Frenzy - Week 1 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been exactly nine months since the last high school football game was played by one of our area teams. The Football Frenzy returns for the 2022 season. The NIC-10 did not play on Friday. All five games will be played on Saturday. Here are the scores and highlights from around the Stateline.
WIFR
Auburn tabs Tolon as new head coach, Knights ready to make a leap in NIC-10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During Dan Appino’s tenure at Auburn, the Knights made the playoffs every year except for one. But since his departure in 2017, they’ve only been to the postseason once. Auburn hopes it has the right man in place to make another run. Willie Tolon...
WIFR
Rockford crime stats: Violent crimes down slightly, auto thefts rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year, despite a more than 80% increase in auto thefts. According to RockStat numbers from January to July 2022, violent crimes saw a...
WIFR
NIC-10 takes center stage on Saturday to conclude first week of high school football
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday was busy for the rest of the Stateline, Saturday belonged to the NIC-10. Here are the scores and highlights as we conclude the first week of high school football. NIC-10 #10 Harlem 21, Auburn 12. #7 Boylan 40, East 0. Hononegah 35, Jefferson 22. Belvidere...
WIFR
Rather Cloudy with Slight Showers Chances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds today with another chance at showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon/early evening. Highs in the low 80′s. Upper 70′s and low 80′s Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Middle 80′s on Sunday with shower chances by afternoon.
WIFR
Man found guilty of battery after knife fight with brother
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rakim Beck was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery during a jury trial last week in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Beck attacked his brother after a heated argument involving a knife. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple stab wounds. Beck will return to...
WIFR
Harlem will try to ‘play up to the potential’ in 2022
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The bar has been raised at Harlem. The Huskies are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory. While they have some big shoes to fill, they believe they can continue to be a contender. Harlem went 9-2 in 2021. The nine wins...
WIFR
Weekend not a complete loss with rain for the latter half
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to beat the weather pattern that we had on Friday. Luckily, it’ll be improved for Saturday with another great day on tap. That will be brief because rain chances will soon follow to end the weekend and start off next week. There...
